Dean McDermott Defends Tori's Spelling After $ 95 Meet and Greet Backlash

Dean McDermott he is standing next to his wife Tori Spelling.

After the Beverly Hills, 90210 The star was criticized for charging fans $ 95 for a virtual meeting and waving amid the coronavirus pandemic, her husband turned to Instagram to defend her.

"Hello everyone. I have to defend my wife again," he said in a clip shared on social media Tuesday. "I am really disappointed that she is taking criticism and being dragged for doing a live meeting and saying hello. People are upset because, given the current situation we are locked up in and the coronavirus, she is,quot; getting "money people to meet and greet. "

The 53-year-old celebrity claimed that a company approached the 46-year-old actress to meet and greet, and that the idea was to provide some entertainment, lightness, fun, humor and love to fans who are distancing themselves socially.

"But no! Instead, because she is Tori Spelling, she is dragged away and makes those who hate her annoy her simply for doing something to entertain people, but more importantly, to support her family," she continued. McDermott. "What's wrong with that? What's wrong with supporting her family right now? All the studios, everything is closed. She has no way to work like everyone else. She has no job to go to. So what? Why can she not work from home and meet and greet live with the fans and give them a little light and love and have fun.There are numerous celebrities who post stuff and influencers, and they are out there making money every day. But no, let's drag Tori Spelling. We're going to give him a hard time. "