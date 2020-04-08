Dean McDermott Defends Tori's Spelling After $ 95 Meet and Greet Backlash

Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Dean McDermott he is standing next to his wife Tori Spelling.
After the Beverly Hills, 90210 The star was criticized for charging fans $ 95 for a virtual meeting and waving amid the coronavirus pandemic, her husband turned to Instagram to defend her.
"Hello everyone. I have to defend my wife again," he said in a clip shared on social media Tuesday. "I am really disappointed that she is taking criticism and being dragged for doing a live meeting and saying hello. People are upset because, given the current situation we are locked up in and the coronavirus, she is,quot; getting "money people to meet and greet. "
The 53-year-old celebrity claimed that a company approached the 46-year-old actress to meet and greet, and that the idea was to provide some entertainment, lightness, fun, humor and love to fans who are distancing themselves socially.
"But no! Instead, because she is Tori Spelling, she is dragged away and makes those who hate her annoy her simply for doing something to entertain people, but more importantly, to support her family," she continued. McDermott. "What's wrong with that? What's wrong with supporting her family right now? All the studios, everything is closed. She has no way to work like everyone else. She has no job to go to. So what? Why can she not work from home and meet and greet live with the fans and give them a little light and love and have fun.There are numerous celebrities who post stuff and influencers, and they are out there making money every day. But no, let's drag Tori Spelling. We're going to give him a hard time. "
McDermott then called his wife "one of the hardest working women in the business,quot; and reiterated that "she is simply taking care of her family."
"So everyone needs to go back and just breathe and relax," he said. "I don't know how many times I have had to come here and tell people to relax. She is a wonderful person; she is taking care of her family. But Tori Spelling always, always has those who hate and drag her. And this is the something else: you know what? It used to be cancel culture; now it's drag culture and this has to stop too. You have to stop dragging people. He's just trying to make a living, trying to support his family and it provides some entertainment. Do you want to drag some people in? Why not drag the people who make millions of dollars doing this? And how do you know that … she's not giving this to charity? "
He also argued that people don't see the actress talking to fans at a grocery store or on the phone after they recognize her.
"No one sees all the things they do in their own time, even with their family in tow," said McDermott. "She has time for everyone and for all her fans. So stop the drag. Stop. It's ridiculous. Let people do it. It's a difficult time, and we're all trying to do our best."
He then encouraged his followers to "show a little love and compassion."
"Everyone has to do with love and we're all in this together," he said. "So, let's be together on this. And if people are making money and making a living by influencing or doing meetings and greeting or making videos, leave them alone. Would you go to the house of someone who is a computer programmer who works from home? and say, "Hey man, why don't you do this for free because of the situation we're in? No, you wouldn't. But no, because it's Tori Spelling, you think it's okay to do it." Well, you know what? I'm telling you to stop now. Stop the drag and come out of my wife's back. Because we're all in it together with love, light, fun, entertainment, compassion and empathy. Stop dragging yourself now. "
Spelling promoted the meet and greet via Instagram earlier this week.
"I can't wait to do my first virtual meeting and say hello on Thursday April 9 at 5pm PDT," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, by We weekly. "There are only 20 spots available, so reserve your spot now. Link in my xoxo bio."
It wasn't until fans clicked on the link that they noticed the price. Some followers later criticized the star.
"Of course it's $ 95 because during a pandemic we all have that to spare, what a bummer …" A follower wrote in the comments section of the post since deleted, according to the magazine.
"Damn people are dying, and you still think about how to make money from us … what you were and what you became," added another.
Others, however, seemed to defend Spelling. According to We weekly, a follower argued that Spelling should not have to "stop trying to make money and take care of his family just because someone else can't," adding: "Go to Tori, take care of your family."
Watch the video to see McDermott's response.
