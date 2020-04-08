Dean McDermott begs fans to "stop dragging,quot; his wife, Tori Spelling, after backlash over their virtual meet and greet

Dean McDermott pleads with fans to "stop dragging,quot; his wife, Tori Spelling, after she received a backlash for charging $ 95 for a video chat. A day after Spelling took over revealing how excited she was about her first "virtual meet and greet," McDermott addressed the controversy with her own video.

McDermott started the video by saying he was forced to defend his wife once again, and that he is truly disappointed that Spelling is "catching Flack and being dragged,quot; for collecting money for their live encounter.

"People are upset because, given the current situation we are in, in the closure due to the coronavirus, they are charging people money to meet and greet," said the former Chopped canada host. "A company approached him and thought: 'Hi, what a great idea', because everyone is locked up and everyone needs entertainment. Why not have a meeting and greeting to bring a little lightness and some fun and some humor and love this situation?

McDermott went on to ask what is wrong with his wife doing something that entertains people while trying to support her family. He explained that the Beverly Hills 90210 Alum didn't have a job to go to and there was nothing wrong with Spelling wanting to talk to the fans and send them some light and love while having fun.

Spelling's husband also noted that numerous celebrities posted "stuff,quot; during the COVID-19 lockdown and made money every day. But when Spelling tries to do the exact same thing, they drag her down and people are giving her a hard time.

Earlier this week, Spelling announced the virtual encounter and greeting in a now-deleted Instagram post. When a fan tried to book one of the 20 available spots, he called the actress for the high perceived price.

I don't see this as a problem at all! Tori Spelling has bills to pay! Good for her! No one is forced to sign up for this! https://t.co/YmEL7rMFUx – Pérez (@ThePerezHilton) April 8, 2020

The fan accused Spelling of "continuing to think how to make money from us,quot; when "people are dying."

However, not everyone was upset by Spelling's latest effort to make money. Some fans defended the mother of five and understood that she was doing everything possible to support her family.

As for Dean McDermott, while responding to the backlash against his wife, he began to raise his voice on the video and point the finger at the camera.

"My wife is one of the hardest working women in the business," said McDermott. “She is simply taking care of her family, so everyone needs to step back and just breathe and relax.



