Dabo Swinney Responds To Criticism Of COVID-19 Comments: "I Could Say The Sky Is Blue And Someone Would Be Angry,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLc60a8f42a50c26384a12e375fba6d56b76%

Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney responded to criticism he received after comments he made last week about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and his family's travel plans amid calls for social distancing.

Swinney told reporters in a conference call Friday that the United States would "kick this thing in the teeth,quot; in time for the 2020 college football season. In the same call, he admitted that he and his family had taken a private plane for vacation. in Florida with possible plans to do it again at Easter.

Those comments, particularly news that he violated social distancing patterns during a pandemic, sparked a backlash for the Tigers coach. But Swinney doubled up Monday in an interview on the SiriusXM radio show "Off Campus with Mark Packer."

MORE: Will Coronavirus Cancel College Football in 2020?

"No matter what I say or what they say, there will be criticism," Swinney said. "It doesn't surprise me at all. You know, I could say the sky is blue and someone would be as angry as anything else. That's something I've learned over the years. That doesn't affect me. Only my heart speaks.

"I just answered the question the other day. That's the other thing. You answer questions and you try to be honest and transparent and you answer questions, and then they criticize you because someone might disagree with your answer or something like that." "

Swinney is not the only college football coach who has expressed an opinion on college football and COVID-19. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday he hoped to return to normal on May 1, saying his players are "healthy and have the ability to fight the virus."

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly also said "let the scientists determine,quot; whether you can play college football (responding to Kirk Herbstreit's comments that he would be "shocked,quot; if the season happened).