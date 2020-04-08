Cynthia Bailey is grateful to all the healthcare workers who are helping people these days: watch her emotional video

Cynthia Bailey saluted all the health workers who work day and night to save people's lives during these tragic times in which we live. The coronavirus is killing thousands of people every day, and healthcare workers have become target heroes. .

Here's the video Cynthia shared for World Health Day:

‘Thank you to all of our healthcare workers who work tirelessly and tirelessly 24 hours a day to care for those in need during the # COVID19 pandemic. I understand that you are sacrificing your OWN health to protect and save the lives of others. I pray for the continued health and safety of ALL of you and your families.

I really appreciate EVERYONE since the end of my ❤️🙏🏽😷 #worldhealthday #coronavirus #stayhomewithbravo, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Many people jumped into the comments to praise healthcare workers, but they also made sure to say hi to everyone involved in this tough fight.

Someone said: ‘Thank you. It is a terrifying time for us. My husband is MD and I am RN. I have never seen this. "

A follower posted this: "Let's not forget supermarket workers like me … pray for all those who still have to work through madness."

Another commenter said, "Don't forget about us at USPS, we work extremely hard to get medical supplies, paychecks and pertinent information for everyone."

Someone else posted this: "Yes ma'am, thank you to all the healthcare workers who keep you in my prayers," and one commenter said, "Thanks @ cynthiabailey10 the fight is real every day I walk into the hospital to work."

Another follower said, "@cynthiabailey10 let's also not forget our police officers and first responders."

Cynthia is hanging out at home these days with Mike Hill and has been posting several videos of them walking or exercising in her backyard.



