Cricket in the 1990s: Alec Stewart, Darren Gough and Nasser Hussain discuss on Sky Cricket podcast | Cricket News

Nasser Hussain says there is no era in which he would have preferred to play cricket than in the 1990s

Nasser Hussain says there isn't a time when he would have preferred to play cricket in the 1990s, as he appeared on a special Sky Cricket Podcast "lock,quot; podcast to celebrate the decade with Darren Gough and Alec Stewart.

Joining Rob Key, the trio remember their fights with the great Australian side of the 90s, as well as tough tests against the West Indies, South Africa and even Zimbabwe.

Hussain believes that the quality of the opposition of the time is what makes it so special, despite England's struggles sometimes during the decade.

"I loved that time," said Hussain. "They ask me a lot, 'wouldn't you have liked to play now?' Against some of the bowling attacks for now.

Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald led the South African attack in a decade filled with great fast bowling

"I always wanted to play in that 90's era. Look at some of the sides we played against; Pakistan, with Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, South Africa with Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock and playing cricket Ashes against Australia, with Shane Warne., Mark Waugh, Steve Waugh, whoever, that was the pinnacle.

"So that's why you wanted to play cricket, play against cricket players like that. It was brilliant."

"Yes, we lost a lot of games, but it was also a very easy cricket to watch. You just didn't know what you were going to get from the England cricket team."

You didn't always know what you would get from England during the Hussain and Stewart era

"There were many bad days, but there were also many good days."

Stewart celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday, while also being this week's anniversary of his twin tons in Barbados against the West Indies in 1994, which he was happy to remember.

IN THIS DAY… April 8, 1994 Alec Stewart celebrated his 31st birthday with an excellent 1️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ against the West Indies in Barbados 🏝️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/caGtJ67Vta – Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 8, 2020

He said, "Yes, those two innings (they are the best I have ever played), due to the quality of bowling – Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose – and we had a tough time, we had been pitched for 46 the previous week in Trinidad.

"We went to Barbados, where there was a lot of support in English. When Michael Atherton and I went out to bat there, it was like being at home.

"It was a pacy shot, with a good rebound. I always really enjoyed the challenge of playing fast bowling and short bowling. I was able to get the pull and the hook every now and then."

"To put those two scores together, the way I played and what it meant to the team, I don't think we've won there for 50 years or something like that, it's up to par."

As for the great artist Gough, he talks about his love for cricket Ashes, how he brought out the best in himself, recalling his trick in Sydney in 1999.

"We got a lot of criticism, people say we were a garbage team, but we weren't," said Gough. "I honestly thought that in 1997 (Ashes) we had an opportunity, going 1-0, but it wasn't meant to be."

"That summed us up in the 90s; inconsistency.

"I thought when we went to Australia in 1998/99 I also thought, you never know. I really believed."

Darren Gough celebrates as England wins the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the MCG in 1998

"Some of the cricket we played there, in Melbourne and in Sydney, to have on the back foot for a couple of tests was great."

"It was a moment of pride (the 'hat-trick'). But I probably wasn't really at my best in Sydney, I was still exhausted from the number of overs I played in Melbourne.

"That victory at MCG was one of the best moments of my career. When we acted as we knew we could, we could beat anyone, but we just lacked consistency."

