Creators of the series in the last goodbye, potential Mitch and Cam Spinoff and hugs in social distance time – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details on the end of the two-part ABC series. Modern Family.

It all ended with a big hug. ABC Modern Family He wrapped up his 11-season career with two consecutive episodes that introduced a new baby Pritchett and new beginnings for all characters. It featured a big celebration of family and friends and a long group hug from across the Pritchett clan, showing how much the world has changed in just a few weeks between the time the finale was filmed and the time it aired at the height of the coronavirus. pandemic in the United States when everyone is urged to stay home and practice social distancing.

Since the beginning of the program's career, Modern Family Co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd have been working separately, each supervising each other episode. That continued until the end, with Levitan and a team of writers writing the penultimate episode, directed by Levitan, and Lloyd and another group of writers writing the last directed by Gail Mancuso whose group hugs reminded of the iconic Mary tyler moore series finale, co-written by Lloyd's father, David Lloyd.

In the penultimate episode, Phil and Claire go from being kicked out of their own home by their three adult children, as well as Haley's husband, Dylan, and their twins, all living under their roof, to becoming empty nests when Haley and Dylan finds her own place (it is revealed at the end of the series finale that it is Mitch and Cam's old house), Alex's new job takes her to Switzerland and Luke enters an Oregon university.

Mitch and Cam's housewarming party takes a surprise turn when Cam receives a call that the Missouri dream job he lost is now his. While there have already been many changes in their lives with the adoption of their newborn son and the move to a new home, Mitch supports her husband's dream and agrees to move.

The final half hour is a long goodbye: Cam and Mitch pass by Claire and Phil's house, where all the Pritchetts have gathered to say goodbye. They have an emotional farewell, and a second and a third when whenever Cam, Mitch, and their children head to the door to go to the airport, they receive a flight delay alert.

Timely, both parts of the end of an hour were a setback for the pilot in his own way. The structure of the penultimate half hour reflected the pilot as he followed the hectic life of the three Pritchett families who eventually converge on Cam and Mitch's house to meet their new baby. Meanwhile, the last episode featured exactly the same characters as the pilot, in which Reid Ewing (Dylan) was a guest star (in addition to the children born during the series' run). "The driver and the finale are bracketed that way by Haley and Dylan Moments," Lloyd said of the parallel.

The ending tried to give all the main characters a moment, with many different couples getting a final scene. Meanwhile, the penultimate episode featured two of Modern FamilyFavorite recurring characters of ,, Sal (Elizabeth Banks) and Ronaldo (Christian Barillas).

In separate interviews with Deadline, Levitan and Lloyd discussed the surreal moment of the finale, which would have happened if they hadn't been able to finish production in the final season of 18 episodes before the entire Hollywood production closed for the pandemic, why They opted for flash-forwards for the characters, and how they envision the future of the characters and their own.

On that note, Levitan and Lloyd intervened in a possible Mitch & Cam spin-off in Missouri and other possible ramifications, sharing their favorite. Modern Family experiences and reflections on the legacy of the series as a giant Emmy and a milestone in LGBTQ screen representation.

DEADLINE: Have you thought about how hugs would play in the end in a moment of social distancing?

LEVITAN: Yes, immediately. That was the first thing I thought, that, through the prism of this virus, the final moment of the end will look very strange. But it serves to show you how fast things are changing in our world. A month ago this was completely normal and now it is completely abnormal. Very strange.

LLOYD: Of course I think about it. I also think about the fact that if we had a regular season we were doing 22-24 episodes a season earlier this year, when we turned 18 we would have been in this weird position of probably shooting every last one and then taking a break Who knows how long, six months, before our finale aired.

That is a surreal thought. Who knows, without shows in production we could have taken that opportunity to say well, why don't we go back and do another season next year and then finish?

DEADLINE: Are you tempted to do another season? Do you have more stories to tell?

LLOYD: It is certainly tempting because we have a great group. We had a wonderful cast, we had a top-notch, reliable, excellent writing staff, it was a great place to go to work, most people enjoyed each other's company and we were proud of the product we were making. Look, nobody foresaw this, and overall it was the right decision to end after 11 years, which is 250 episodes. That's a long run in any age, a particularly long run in the era we live in now, where a Netflix show running 40 episodes is considered a marathon. So I don't think we see it as a bad decision.

LEVITAN: I don't feel like I left anything on the table. I personally don't say, oh if we just had another season we could get into this or that. I feel like we put on a really nice show that entertained a lot of people, that brought a little bit of joy and laughter into people's lives, and that it was time to go.

DEADLINE: Chris, can you break the ending? Looked like You were going through the different character combinations and trying to create a moment for each couple.

LLOYD: There was a lot of conversation about how to carry it all. The guiding principle for me, at least, was that a good ending is really a good start, and we should send all of these characters to make lives so that the audience is happy imagining them on new trips. Since there were people moving, Mitch and Cam were going to the Midwest, Alex was moving to Europe, Luke was going to college in a different state, Manny was around the world for a year, there are a lot of changes.

So what we were really examining was the dissolution of this family unit that had been together for 11 years. And we both wanted to say goodbye between Claire and Mitchell, Phil and Jay, Gloria and Cam. But, more importantly, we also needed everyone to have the opportunity to say goodbye to the family, a kind of joint farewell to this unit that they have really supported and that they know will never be in the same constitution again.

And in doing so, it gives the audience a chance to say goodbye to the general family, too, that this group will be together, in each other's lives, but it will never be one day – one day solid unity again after this moment.

That was the main thing we wanted to create. There was a lot of conversation about how to turn that into a story, so that's where the ideas came up, like having the partings aborted, which start off very sentimental and then in the middle of the day they're fine, okay, can we say goodbye already? It seemed like a fun way to get rid of the excessive sentimentality of the moment.

DEADLINE: Was the long family embracing a tribute to Mary tyler moore In the end, what did your father co-write?

LLOYD: There may have been a little tribute there … most of all it was an opportunity for our characters to do what we hope our audience will do … give this family one last hug before a goodbye.

DEADLINE: Steve, the penultimate episode featured the introduction to the family of Mitch and Cam's new baby. Even though Cam is experimenting with ways to overcome the Lion King moment for Lily, there was no big reveal for her little brother. What was that for?

LEVITAN Well, because we did the Lion KinAt the time with Haley's kids last year, we felt like going to that for the third time was probably too much. I always felt like the end of last season, that moment would have been a good start for the show, but we decided to do this 11th season.

DEADLINE: You never know exactly how long a show will last, but was the end of the current series ending something you had envisioned from the beginning? Did you always know that Cam and Mitch are going to Missouri?

LEVITAN It was not always so. I think it's the last year or two when we started to think that could happen. As I said, another potential event for the finale would have been the birth of the next generation, since Haley and Dylan had their baby. I honestly thought it would be season 10, and then we got Haley pregnant, so we couldn't stop that train once it was running when we decided to do one more season.

So we needed another version of an ending, and I'm just speaking for myself, I really like to show endings where there is a feeling of goodbye, where the characters are experiencing what the audience is experiencing by saying goodbye to some people or characters that they love. .

DEADLINE: But Mitch and Cam in Missouri is also a potential idea stemming from one that has been talked about for years. Did that influence the decision to send them there?

LEVITAN No. At the moment, I personally am not thinking about that. I think there are a couple of writers who are thinking well, is there a spinoff for Mitch and Cam, but are they literally just thinking about it? They are using this time that we now have to think about, if there is something there. I'm not handling this, but I'm a huge fan of Jesse and Eric, and those characters are of course close and dear to me, and I certainly think they are strong enough to put on a show. For me, I really felt that what I needed creatively was to work on something new after working on Modern Family for 12 years and almost exclusively.

LLOYD: No. We wanted to have them on a new trip, and it seemed symmetrical that Mitchell was following Cam somewhere and maybe he was close to Cam's family because Cam had played that role in Mitchell's life for the past 11 years. Cam had this opportunity to do something wonderful and exciting, Mitchell felt good, that makes it my obligation to let him pursue his dream, and I will go with him and see what that life is like for me.

Now that I have said yes, it presents a possibility for us. That will happen? I'm not sure, but we'd probably be dumb if we didn't explore it. However, doing a spin-off is loaded in many ways and we won't do it unless we're sure there's something there, I don't mean it's a long shot, it's under discussion, but we'll see. We don't want to jump into something like this, particularly because Modern Family It is a difficult act to follow, but it is a possibility.

DEADLINE: Any other spin-off possibilities you'd like to search for, like Haley and Dylan as a new family or empty nesters Phil and Claire on an RV trip?

LLOYD: I would love to follow any of those people. I have enjoyed living with those characters for a long time. I'd love to see what happens to Phil and Claire in that trailer, and I'd love to know what Dylan and Haley's life is like when they become Phil and Claire, but somehow, that's what the audience will do. That's the reason you send people on new trips because the audience can almost take over the writing for you and they imagine what those new episodes would be.

DEADLINE: For you, do you have ideas of what might be next for each of the characters?

LLOYD: I have not written these episodes that will never air in my head. I have thoughts, I think Alex, he will probably grow up living in Europe and become something like that … he has always been a little removed from the family, maybe a little more in that direction, but always with the feeling of obligation to register in the people and being reliable in the family.

I think if I'm projecting, I think they will get together for Thanksgiving and Christmas and eventually for weddings and all, but as I said, they are on new trips. Luke will finally go to a four-year university, he could mature and find himself in a new industry. Back at home, Phil is interesting to think about partnering with Gloria in the real estate business.

DEADLINE: Why didn't you do the kind of flash-forward that many shows end with? Did you deliberately want to leave the door open to revisit the show one day or for possible spin-offs, so as not to lock yourself in on what happens to the characters?

LEVITAN I think there was a release that there was a shot from the future. We finally decided not to do that. I think what we were trying to do was inform the public that there were good things for these characters and let their imaginations complete the rest.

LLOYD: Flash-forward seemed like a terrible idea to me because that's science fiction where you travel in time, so we didn't go too far down that path. But it is difficult and there were many good (final) ideas that were proposed and considered. We chose to give space in the episode for several couples. All three kids had a moment, Claire and Mitch had a moment, Jay and Phil had a moment, Gloria and Cam had a moment, but I guess I could have said that the moment should be between Jay and Claire or Jay and Mitchell. , or Dunphy parents and children. We just had to choose which farewells we wanted to draw attention to, and those were the ones we decided on. I think it was nice to have the children, the children who have gone through many adventures together, to give them a private moment.

There is a nice private moment between Phil and Claire, where they were in the upstairs room, which is now empty, and they reflected for the last 20 years of their lives and that seemed correct. Sure, it would have been nice to have another 15 minutes of airtime to give some people more pairs, maybe one final moment, but then you run into a problem of good, when it's too long an ending. I feel like we did it in a pretty short and sweet way and that's better as far as I'm concerned.

DEADLINE: Looking back, what will you miss the most and what will you remember most from your years onward? Modern FamilY? What were some of your favorite episodes or stories?

LLOYD: What I will miss personally is the day. You can go to work with smart and creative, interesting people, generally quite fun, you can do something together, and that's all you can ask for in life. You are surrounded by people who stimulate you, and you do better with them than you could on your own. It is just a creative experience that I will miss.

In terms of the show, I love some of our flat fars because they are hard to come by and are an audience favorite, I love our Las Vegas episode, we did one this year, we brought Stephen Merchant back, those were fun. But probably my favorites are the ones that have a mix of comedy and some poignancy, there are some that have something that touches you in a way that you didn't expect to be touched on in the episode.

We did one where Phil and Haley are going to try to repair Lily's broken doll, but over the course of this Phil discovers that Haley is no longer a virgin and, by discussing the doll, resolves her feelings about her daughter and this passage. lifetime. It's a fun episode but at the time quite moving, that would be an example. Some of Clive and Juliana's stories were my favorites because it was so much fun to see those characters (Phil and Claire) in their alter egos, but it also gave a little insight into the genuine love they had for each other. Those were sweet.

The episode of Mitch and Cam's wedding was nice to us because we saw a good time where Jay took advantage of the occasion and accompanied Mitchell down the hall. It was nice for cultural reasons, that we saw gay marriage on television. But there are also smaller episodes that had a lot of emotions in them and there's one that I remember when Haley was dating an older man, played by Jason Mantzouka, only to be rebellious, and Claire was advising Phil not to bite the hook and act like if everything were ok. Finally he says: how can I not say something? This is my girl, I would do anything for her and Haley is there to watch him, and it ended up being a very sweet moment between the two of us.

LEVITAN We have a wonderful time working together and I can point to certain moments or experiences, like the Emmys, that I will never forget. The trips were very special. We have to go to a lot of amazing places together, Hawaii, Australia, Paris, Wyoming, Lake Tahoe, that's kind of unusual for a network comedy to do quite regularly.

Some of them were really big and ambitious shots and we had a great time doing them. This year, for example. In Paris, what was so exciting and great was that we brought everyone to the crew, whether we use you or not, we invite you and we will pay for you. There were so many people in the crew that I had never been out of the country, and I can remember some people who approached me while we were in Paris and, with tears in their eyes saying: Never in my life did I think it would be Here and I can't believe that I am. Those kinds of experiences are the ones I will always remember.

I created a tremendous sense of pride that we did a good job for a long time and the incredible sense of closeness with the number of writers who contributed much of their own lives to the show, some of them from the beginning. It has been an incredible time.

DEADLINE: What's next for you?

LLOYD: Well, I don't know, I don't think any of us will come back to anything too soon, but look, I've been doing it for 35 years, so it's hard to imagine a life where I don't. I have a couple of things that are in the early stages, and I hope they materialize in some way. Personally, I am intrigued by the idea of ​​doing something of a shorter order, but having said that, I have worked in network television for 35 years, so I feel that I know that world and that way and I can stay there, or maybe do a combination of both. But for now, I'm trying to clear my head a little.

LEVITAN I am in the process of developing a bunch of other ideas, I am working with a couple of people, we are writing a pilot right now, our first draft is almost finished. I'm currently in creative meetings about that, and I think it was finally three or four more shows. So I'm trying to keep my days full, it keeps me from going crazy; I think I had six and a half hours of Zoom video conferencing yesterday on three different projects.

DEADLINE: And you're done with family comedy for now, are you looking to do something completely different?

LEVITAN I'm not even thinking about it in those terms. In the first project I'm working on, there are many familiar elements, but it's very different in tone and matter, and yes, it's the first thing I wanted to do.

DEADLINE: What are your hopes for the end in the context of the airing time?

LEVITAN: We always try to put on a show that makes people laugh, that makes people happy. I think it is interesting that our ending is broadcast at such a turbulent time for this world. I just hope that when people need a little joy, they are scared or distressed or alone, that this ending brings them a little joy.

LLOYD: I think Modern Family It always had an appeal to individuals and families because it was a little more sophisticated than most family shows. Family shows were generally a bit catchy and a bit more between kids than parents, and then adult comedy on TV more often would be a comedy in the workplace or something the kids weren't too keen on, so we tried to write something that could broadly appeal to the whole family and not necessarily in a healthy way but in an honest way, and I think throughout our 11 years families would see it together and people would enjoy the experience of watch a show that there was something on that show for everyone.

And I hope the same thing happens with our ending at a time when people are trapped in their houses and a little scared and a little anxious, that this episode will give them a chance to laugh and maybe have a last moment with these characters that They enjoy and can give them 30 minutes or an hour of distraction from the difficult times we are in. It would be great for us as a show to know that maybe we could have lifted people's spirits even for an hour in the middle of this, it would be great.

Before the end of tonight, Modern Family was recognized by Disney CEO Bob Iger: