Covina man arrested in Sting for undervalued sales of N95 masks – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man was arrested Tuesday at a Baldwin Park police sting for trying to sell hundreds of N95 masks at surcharge prices.

Baldwin Park Police report that they received advice about a man selling N95 masks through a website rated for $ 300 per box, each box containing 20 masks.

Undercover officers arranged a meeting with the suspect, Johnwill Baldonado, 30, where they bought him a box of masks. Officers learned that he had a total of 21 boxes and 421 masks available for sale.

Baldonado was arrested and booked on a charge of price increases during a state of emergency.

According to the police, it is illegal during an emergency to charge 10 percent more than an item costs before the emergency.

Hospitals and clinics across the country face a severe shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state had signed contracts to obtain 200 million masks per month for its health workers.