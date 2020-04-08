Coronavirus will not prevent SpaceX from launching dozens of new satellites into space – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLd7b72870132c35107febdff2b46e3a8e77%

SpaceX is planning a launch on its Starlink satellite program for April 16, Space flight now reports.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 will send dozens of small Starlink satellites into Earth's orbit, where they will join hundreds of others who have already been stationed there on past missions.

Finally, SpaceX wants thousands of satellites to form a grid around Earth and provide high-speed data access to all corners of the world, but the project will take years to complete.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted almost every industry imaginable, and the business of commercial space flight is no different. Despite that, SpaceX is doing its best to meet the schedule, and that means ensuring that it launches as many Starlink satellites into space as possible that aggravate astronomers.

The company's next Starlink launch is scheduled for at least April 16 and will take place from the launch facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. As is often the case with Starlink missions, we expect SpaceX to launch dozens of its small-sized communications satellites at the same time, and SpaceX will likely stream the launch and deployment of its hardware live.

Starlink is one of SpaceX's big bets going forward. It is a network of communications satellites that, when done, should be able to provide high-speed data access to even the most remote areas of the planet. However, to make that dream come true, SpaceX needs to launch many satellites.

How many is "a lot,quot;? Thousands at least, and potentially even tens of thousands. The company already has a few hundred in space, but plans to deploy around 12,000. If all goes well, SpaceX could send up to 42,000 satellites into orbit. It's an absolutely massive undertaking, and those thousands of spaceships are shipped in small batches, meaning it will take several years for Starlink to demonstrate what it's really capable of.

It is an ambitious project, and has already sparked the wrath of the astronomical community at large. Starlink satellites are small, but they are not invisible, especially when viewed through a high-powered telescope. That means they can easily get in the way of observations made by astronomers in the field. Some researchers have even released images showing how badly satellites can ruin their attempts to survey the skies.

SpaceX does not look good, but the company is committed to working on a solution. Some of the possible changes the company could make include painting the satellites with a non-reflective black coating or other material. It is unclear whether the batch of satellites being prepared for launch on April 16 is different from those of the past, or whether these will also cause problems for scientists.

Image Source: Terry Renna / AP / REX / Shutterstock