Coronavirus updates: the latest COVID-19 headlines from April 8, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A milestone was reached Tuesday in Minnesota, when the state violated 1,000 cases of COVID-19. Additionally, President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for Minnesota, meaning that federal funds will now be available to state, local, and tribal governments.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:

  • 6:28 a.m.: The death toll in the US USA By COVID-19 it approaches 13,000.
  • 5 am.: Governor Tim Walz is slated to give an update on the order to stay home Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to extend the order, which is scheduled to expire on Friday.

