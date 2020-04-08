Coronavirus: Real Madrid players and coaches agree to cut wages by 10 to 20 percent | Football news





Real Madrid players agreed to reduce wages during the coronavirus pandemic

Real Madrid announced that players and coaches have agreed to cut wages by 10-20 percent, while the season is still on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club says the measure has been taken in an effort to reduce "traumatic measures affecting the rest of the workers."

Real's move follows rivals Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, whose players have accepted a 70 percent pay cut to help non-playing staff.

A statement on Real's official website said: "The players and coaches of the first Real Madrid soccer and basketball teams, led by their captains, along with the top executives from the different directions of the club, voluntarily agreed to reduce their remuneration for this year, between 10 and 20 percent, depending on the circumstances that may affect the closure of this 2019-20 sports season.

"This decision, adopted by players, coaches and employees, avoids traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers, in addition to contributing to the entity's economic objectives in view of the decrease in income that it suffers these months as a result of the suspension of competitions and the paralysis of a large part of their commercial activities ".

The league has been suspended since the beginning of March, and league president Javier Tebas said soccer in Spain is unlikely to resume until the end of May at the earliest.

The country has been blocked since March 14 and those measures will remain in effect until at least April 26.

Real's statement continued: "Real Madrid is proud of all who make up this great family and its unwavering culture of values, which becomes especially valuable in difficult times like this.

"In the same way, Real Madrid, its partners and fans, want to extend all their love and solidarity to those who have suffered the direct consequences of this disease that is affecting us all, especially those who have lost a relative or someone to who love.

"The club wishes a speedy recovery for all the sick and wants to convey its deepest gratitude to all those who play an essential, exemplary and supportive role in the fight against COVID-19."

"From Real Madrid, all our support and strength with the conviction that together, without a doubt, we will overcome this difficult moment."