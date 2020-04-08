Coronavirus: Premier League stars launch #PlayersTogether to help NHS | Football news

Health Secretary Matt Hancock: "Welcomes this big-hearted decision by so many Premier League footballers … You are doing your part."





Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was one of the Premier League players to launch the fund.

Top Premier League footballers have launched a fund for NHS charities called #PlayersTogether to help fight the coronavirus.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire were among the players who tweeted a statement at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Premier League clubs said last week that they would ask players to reduce their salary by 30 percent, but no agreement was reached and the players have announced their own initiative.

Twitter posts say: "Over the course of the past week, as a group of Premier League players, we have had numerous conversations along with the vision of creating a contribution fund that can be used to distribute money where it is most needed in this moment,quot;. COVID-19 crisis; helping those who fight for us on the front lines of the NHS, as well as other key areas of need.

"This is a critical time for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way we can.

"We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a large number of players from all Premier League clubs, we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) to help them build and distribute funds quickly and efficiently to where they are most needed.

"NHSCT is the national umbrella organization for more than 150 registered NHS charities, working closely with the Charity Commission, the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England to represent, advocate and support official charities of the NHS NHSCT is the official NHS charity at the national level.

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane also tweeted on Wednesday night

"The contributions that this initiative will generate will help the NHSCT to quickly fund the front line to support in various ways, including to help improve the well-being of NHS staff, volunteers, and patients affected by COVID-19, as well as assist them in their work supporting many other critical areas of need both now and in the long term.

"#PlayersTogether is about us, as players, working together to create a voluntary initiative, separate from the conversations of any other club and league, that can help raise the much-needed funds for those in need right now."

"Trying to help, along with so many others in the country, make a real difference.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis. By staying together, we will overcome it.

"Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. #PlayersTogether,quot;

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who asked the players to cut their pay last week, praised his plan.

He tweeted: "Welcomes this great decision by so many Premier League footballers to create #PlayersTogether to support NHS Charities.

"You are doing your part."

Sky Sports expert Gary Neville also tweeted his support for the initiative, predicting that Premier League players would want to help the NHS during this extremely difficult time.

He said earlier this week: "I have great faith in soccer.

"I think 99 percent of footballers originate from the streets of Berwick, Bootle, Bolton, Solihull, Dudley, they are not from Hampstead and Knightsbridge, they have good souls and they are good people."

"They have done well, they are lucky to be in the one percent of people who dream of being footballers and achieve it."

"I think if you asked those Premier League players, if they want to contribute to the NHS, to the communities for the challenge facing the country now, they would absolutely say they do."