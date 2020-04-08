Coronavirus: Premier League players launch charity fund to help NHS | Football news

%MINIFYHTML9a8e539f520a8a717f58c5a54db11fde77%





Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was one of the Premier League players to launch the fund.

Top Premier League footballers have launched a fund for NHS charities called #PlayersTogether to help fight the coronavirus.

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson were among the players who tweeted the players' statement at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The posts read: "Over the course of the past week, we as a group of Premier League players have had numerous conversations along with the vision of creating a contribution fund that can be used to distribute money where it is most needed in this COVID -19 crisis; helping those who fight for us on the front lines of the NHS, as well as other key areas of need.

"This is a critical time for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way we can.

"We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a large number of players from all Premier League clubs, we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) to help them build and distribute funds quickly and efficiently to where they are most needed.

"NHSCT is the national umbrella organization for more than 150 registered NHS charities, working closely with the Charity Commission, the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England to represent, advocate and support official charities of the NHS NHSCT is the official NHS charity at the national level.

"The contributions that this initiative will generate will help the NHSCT to quickly fund the front line to support in various ways, including to help improve the well-being of NHS staff, volunteers, and patients affected by COVID-19, as well as assist them in their work supporting many other critical areas of need both now and in the long term.

"#PlayersTogether is about us, as players, working together to create a voluntary initiative, separate from the conversations of any other club and league, that can help raise the much-needed funds for those in need right now."

"Trying to help, along with so many others in the country, make a real difference.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis. By staying together, we will overcome it.

"Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. #PlayersTogether,quot;