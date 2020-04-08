Coronavirus: Players from Welsh regions agree to a 25% pay cut | Rugby Union News





Alun Wyn Jones of Wales and Ospreys is among players receiving a 25 percent pay cut during the rugby hiatus

Players from Wales' four rugby regions have agreed to cut their wages by 25 percent as the sport is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal, negotiated between the Welsh Rugby Players & # 39; Association (WRPA) and the Welsh rugby & # 39; s Professional Rugby Board (PRB), will date back to April 1 and last three months.

Full-time staff in all four regions (Cardiff Blues, Scarlets, Ospreys, and Dragons) will also have their pay cut at different levels. However, players earning £ 25,000 per year or less will not be subject to any reduction.

Barry Cawte, the executive director of the WRPA, whose staff will also receive 25 percent pay cuts, said: "The WRPA exists to ensure the well-being of the players, but it is clear that overtime calls for measures such as those agreed upon. Week.

"I can only say how proud I am of our members, who from the beginning expressed their desire to do whatever it takes to help protect the games and their colleagues."

Josh Adams of Cardiff Blues will also have a pay cut

Independent PRB President Amanda Blanc added: "I would like to place on record my appreciation to the WRPA, the Regional Presidents and the WRU for their efforts to help reach this decision.

"Rugby is a team sport and it is gratifying to note that all parties, from players to senior coaches to executive staff, agreed on terms that will help us safeguard the future of our game."

"For our professional players in particular, this has been a very difficult decision, they are at the sharpest end of our business, but they are also our biggest cost."

"But they are in the midst of short races, many of them in the prime of those races and we are asking them to make a financial sacrifice that they would not have planned."

"They have accepted that this is done out of necessity because we want to be able to resume immediately when current circumstances diminish."