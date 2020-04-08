Coronavirus pandemic may not fade in summer

Homebound and viruses across the northern hemisphere, from President Trump to locked-in schoolchildren, have clung to the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic will fade in hot climates, as some viral illnesses do.
But the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, in a public report sent to the White House, has said, in effect: Don't get your hopes up. After reviewing a variety of research reports, one panel concluded that the studies, of varying quality of evidence, simply did not offer a clear forecast of what would happen with the spread of the new coronavirus in the summer. It may not decrease significantly.
The report, sent to Kelvin Droegemeier, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and acting director of the National Science Foundation, was a short nine-page communication known as a quick expert consultation. It was signed by Dr. David Relman of Stanford University, one of the members of the 21st Century Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and Health Threats at the National Academies, independent agencies that advise the government and the public.
He cited a small number of well-controlled laboratory studies showing that elevated temperature and humidity can decrease the ability of the new coronavirus to survive in the environment. But the report noted that the studies had limitations that made them less than conclusive.
He also noted that while some reports showed pandemic growth rates that peaked under colder conditions, those studies were short and limited. A preliminary finding in Such a study, conducted by scientists at M.I.T., found fewer cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in warmer climates, but did not come to a definitive conclusion.
The report sent to the White House stated: "Since countries currently in 'summer' climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing a rapid spread of the virus, a decrease should not be assumed in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere. "
He also examined the history of influenza pandemics. "There have been 10 flu pandemics in the past 250 years: two started in the northern hemisphere winter, three in the spring, two in the summer, and three in the fall," the report said. "They all had a second peak wave approximately six months after the virus appeared in the human population, regardless of when the initial introduction occurred."
On March 16, President Trump said the virus could "creep,quot; in warmer climates.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, has expressed differing views on the effect of summer on the virus, some more optimistic than others. In an interview broadcast live on Wednesday, Dr. Howard Bauchner, editor-in-chief of The Journal of the American Medical Association, asked Dr. Fauci about the fall, which Dr. Fauci said would be very difficult, after a period this summer. when "it will almost certainly go down a little bit,quot;.
On March 26, however, in a conversation about Instagram with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Dr. Fauci said that while it was not unreasonable to assume that summer weather could slow the spread, "you don't want that."
Knvul Sheikh contributed reports.
%MINIFYHTML1be8e5308e329582a1451337139212587%