Coronavirus pandemic may not fade in summer

Homebound and viruses across the northern hemisphere, from President Trump to locked-in schoolchildren, have clung to the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic will fade in hot climates, as some viral illnesses do.

But the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, in a public report sent to the White House, has said, in effect: Don't get your hopes up. After reviewing a variety of research reports, one panel concluded that the studies, of varying quality of evidence, simply did not offer a clear forecast of what would happen with the spread of the new coronavirus in the summer. It may not decrease significantly.

The report, sent to Kelvin Droegemeier, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and acting director of the National Science Foundation, was a short nine-page communication known as a quick expert consultation. It was signed by Dr. David Relman of Stanford University, one of the members of the 21st Century Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and Health Threats at the National Academies, independent agencies that advise the government and the public.

He cited a small number of well-controlled laboratory studies showing that elevated temperature and humidity can decrease the ability of the new coronavirus to survive in the environment. But the report noted that the studies had limitations that made them less than conclusive.