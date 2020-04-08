coronavirus: orders to remove content from social networks must be submitted through appropriate legal notices: IAMAI – Latest news

New Delhi: Although social media companies are taking action against the spread of misinformation and fake news, any request to remove the content must come through an appropriate legal notice, the industry body IAMAI said. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), whose members include Facebook, Google, Tiktok, Sharechat, etc., said that social media platforms do not create content, but the responsibility for creating misinformation rests with their users.

"While the platforms have taken positive steps to restrict the spread of fake news, any form of removal of the content will have to come through appropriate legal notices as determined by existing legal provisions. The platforms on their part often engage actively with such relevant authorities to facilitate a more cooperative mechanism in this regard, "IAMAI said in a statement.

Last week, a report from open-source intelligence and fact-checking IT firm Voyager Infosec is posting massive videos on social media platforms like Tiktok, YouTube and Twitter to influence Muslims in India against safe practices for contain coronavirus infection.

The firm found that the videos have been filmed in both foreign locations and India and are primarily posted on the Chinese mobile video app Tiktok with religious instigations against health advisories and false information about the coronavirus.

These videos are shared on other platforms such as Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook, "says the report.

The report submitted to the India Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center, claims to have analyzed more than 30,000 videos in a five day period, said that most of these videos have been created with professional video editing software and the accounts originally loaded were deleted after distributing them to other social networks. platforms



The industry body said that social media platforms are collaborating with organizations like the WHO, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the local administrative official, etc. to spread the correct information.

He said the platforms have also deployed "fact-checking mechanisms to verify authentic news and also allow and encourage users to report suspected suspicious news,quot; and "campaign among their users against unverified news and disinformation to raise awareness against false information. " news on their platforms. "

According to IAMAI, most platforms are also monitoring organic, post-based ads and promotions to protect users of dubious products and claims of cure or relief during this crisis.

"The content of these platforms is not created by the platforms, the responsibility for creating / generating erroneous information falls on the users of social networks and not on the platform itself," he added.

The association said the association has communicated to the Ministry of Information and Technology and the Interior Ministry with details of the measures taken by its member social media platforms about disinformation in current times of crisis.