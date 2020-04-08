coronavirus: national cybersecurity agency asks parents to monitor children's Internet activity – Latest news

As children going to school increasingly use the Internet to study during the blockade imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, the national cybersecurity agency on Wednesday asked parents to monitor their online activity and protect themselves against cyber bullying and transmission of inappropriate content. "The Internet is a good resource for children to prepare school reports, communicate with teachers and other children, and play interactive games. But online access also carries risks such as inappropriate content, cyber bullying and online predators," CERT said. -In on a notice. .

According to apps and websites, attackers may pose as children or teens looking to make a new friend.

"They can prompt the child to exchange personal information, such as address and phone number, or encourage children to call them."

"Parents should be aware of what their children see and hear on the Internet, who they know and what they share about them," he said.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is the federal agency to combat cyber attacks to protect the Indian cyber space.

With the nationwide blockade to stem the spread of the coronavirus, schools and teachers have begun offering online teachers and class work to students, even when many use it for entertainment and extracurricular activities, as going out is not One option.

The agency also advised on some healthy cyber practices that children and parents should follow in the cyber world.

For kids, suggestions include thinking carefully before posting photos or videos of yourself. Once you've put a photo of yourself online, most people can view and download it – it's not just yours anymore, he said.

He also suggested that personal information such as address, phone number, or school name or location should never be disclosed, and use only a screen name and not share passwords other than with their parents.

Also, never respond to a threatening email, message, post, or text and always tell a parent or other trusted adult about any communication or conversation that is terrifying or hurtful, he said.

The best practices suggested by the agency for parents include establishing a rule that the child must navigate in the living room or in the presence of an adult and keep the devices in a common area, placing all computers, televisions and devices in a Common area that parents can ensure that the child does not see inappropriate content online.

Consider two-factor authentication for devices and lock device home screens with a pin. Since online communities are here to stay, consider starting social media security conversations early, he said.



Spend time together online to teach your children appropriate online behavior. Connecting online with your child gives you an opportunity to see the apps or games your child plays, or the videos he watches, he said.

He also advised parents to filter the content and avoid the possibility of the child mistakenly finding inappropriate content and also add parental control software to family devices.

He suggested teaching children that the Internet provides anonymity and that their online friends really cannot be who they say they are and that they never agree to meet someone in person online without parental approval and / or supervision.

Take your child seriously if he or she reports an awkward online exchange, according to the notice.

"Check your credit card and phone bills for unknown account charges," it said.