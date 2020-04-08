Coronavirus: MCC Hopeful of Lord Cricket in 2020 | Cricket News





Cricket in England and Wales suspended until May 28 at the earliest

The CCM "maintains hope,quot; that cricket will be played at Lord & # 39; s in 2020 despite accepting the likelihood of a "slow and gradual,quot; return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

April would generally mark the start of the English cricket season, but all professional matches in England and Wales have been suspended until May 28 at the earliest.

The & # 39; home of cricket & # 39; It is slated to host test matches for England against the West Indies and Pakistan, an international day against Australia and various matches, including the final day, of the inaugural Hundred competition during the summer months.

"An extension of this closing period is very likely and our decisions in this regard will continue to be informed by the UK Government Council," said an MCC statement released on Wednesday.

"In particular, we expect a return to normality to take a much longer period of time and we are preparing, in collaboration with our colleagues at the ECB and First Class County, for further closure extensions and a possible slow and gradual return. to full operations. "

"We are hopeful that the matches at Lord & # 39; s will be played this year, but unfortunately, for now, we cannot say when."

The CCM also reiterated its desire to use Lord & # 39; s for "the good of the community,quot; during the current crisis.

Ground parking spaces have been provided for staff working at nearby hospitals, while leftover food and bottled water have been donated to homeless people awaiting accommodation in the area.