Coronavirus lung scans are a puzzle for doctors – BGR

Not all coronavirus patients appear to have lung damage, despite having low blood oxygen levels.

Scans show healthy lungs, but patients struggle with oxygen anyway, leaving doctors bewildered.

One possible explanation is that the damaged areas of the lungs are not redirecting blood flow as they should, possibly due to some unique aspect of the new coronavirus, but more research needs to be done to confirm this.

The new coronavirus pandemic has already cost thousands of lives, and when it comes to the most serious symptoms of COVID-19, it is the effects of the virus on the lungs that are the most severe. The virus is known to trigger pneumonia in the most severe cases, which often require assisted breathing for affected patients. However, as WebMD Scans of a patient's lungs are sometimes mysteriously useless.

When a patient suspected of having coronavirus is admitted, a blood test is performed and, in a significant number of cases, low levels of oxygen are observed. In cases like this, doctors would expect to see obstructions or damage to the lungs, or labored breathing, but some patients appear to be breathing well, and X-ray scans show lungs looking relatively healthy.

"Many of these patients are really low on oxygen, but their lungs don't look that bad," explains Dr. Todd Bull, director of the Lung and Breathing Center at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. But how can that be and what other factor is affecting the lungs ability to supply oxygen to the bloodstream?

In patients with pneumonia that presents as cloudy areas in the lungs on medical examinations, the lung tissue is irritated and inflamed, and those patients generally require ventilation to ensure there is sufficient oxygen in their systems. However, those with low blood oxygen levels but with clear lung scans may be dealing with a completely different aspect of the virus.

Dr. Luciano Gattinoni of the University of Gottingen in Germany believes that the damage the virus is doing in these cases is limited to the blood vessels in the lungs. As Dr. Gattinoni explains in a recent editorial published in Intensive Care MedicineWhen the lungs are damaged, the blood vessels in those areas are closed so that the healthy areas of the lungs can receive most of the blood flow and maintain oxygen levels in the blood.

In coronavirus patients, Dr. Gattinoni believes that the blood vessels in the damaged areas of the lungs are not closing as they normally would. Instead, they continue to push blood through areas of the lungs that are not working properly. On examination, the lungs appear to be working well, but the blood flowing through the damaged areas is not being oxygenated, and the patient begins to experience low levels of oxygen in the blood.

At this point, the doctor's theory remains unproven, but as we begin to learn more about how this particular virus affects humans, this will be an area where knowledge could save many lives.

