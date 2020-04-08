Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctuary

The main Saudi prince who is governor of Riyadh is in intensive care with the coronavirus. Several dozen other members of the royal family have also become ill. And doctors at the elite hospital treating Al-Saud clan members are preparing up to 500 beds for an expected influx of other royalty and those closest to them, according to an internal "top alert,quot; sent by hospital officials.
"The guidelines must be in place for V.I.P.s across the country," operators of the elite facility, King Faisal Specialist Hospital, wrote in the alert, sent electronically to senior doctors Tuesday night. The New York Times obtained a copy.
"We do not know how many cases we will receive, but maximum alert," said the message, which stated that "all chronic patients should be transferred as soon as possible," and that only "major urgent cases,quot; will be accepted. He said that any sick staff member would now be treated in a less select hospital to make room for royalty.
More than six weeks after Saudi Arabia reported its first case, the coronavirus is causing terror in the heart of the kingdom's royal family.
As many as 150 royals in the kingdom are believed to have contracted the virus, including members of its minor branches, according to a person close to the family.
King Salman, 84, has secluded himself for his safety in an island palace near the city of Jeddah in the Red Sea, while Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his son and the de facto 34-year-old ruler, has retired with many of his ministers to the remote site on the same coast where he has promised to build a futuristic city known as Neom.
Like the British Prime Minister's hospitalization this week or the death last month of several top Iranian officials, the royal al-Saud clan's affliction is the latest evidence of the pandemic. Egalitarianism The virus affects the wealthiest princes and the poorest migrant workers without discrimination, at least until the time they start looking for evidence or treatment.
However, illness in the royal family may also shed new light on the motivation behind the speed and scale of the kingdom's response to the pandemic.
Its rulers began restricting travel to Saudi Arabia and closed pilgrimages to the Muslim holy sites of Mecca and Medina even before the kingdom reported its first case on March 2. Authorities have now cut off all air and ground travel within or outside its borders and between internal provinces. They have placed all of their largest cities under strict 24-hour closure, allowing only short trips to the nearest supermarkets or pharmacies, and have indicated that they are likely to cancel the annual hajj pilgrimage scheduled for this summer. A pillar of the Islamic faith that draws 2.5 million Muslims to Mecca, hajj has been held every year without interruption since 1798, when Napoleon invaded Egypt.
"If it's reaching the family, then it becomes an urgent problem," said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a professor at Rice University who studies the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia, the world the largest oil exporter, so far has reported 41 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,795 confirmed cases. But while pleading with residents to stay home, Saudi health officials warned Tuesday that the epidemic was just beginning. The number of infections in the coming weeks "will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 200,000," said Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah, according to the official Saudi press agency.
However, it is impossible to determine exactly to what extent the virus has already spread within the kingdom. As in many jurisdictions, Saudi Arabia has only been able to perform limited tests, with its main medical laboratory working 24 hours a day to try to meet demand. "This has been a challenge for everyone, and Saudi Arabia is no exception." Joanna Gaines, a senior epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who works with the Saudi government as part of a long-standing training program, said in an interview from Riyadh.
A spokesman for the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
The infection and treatment of the governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, were confirmed by two doctors linked to the elite hospital and two others close to the royal family. A former military officer believed to be over 70 years old, he is the nephew of King Salman and grandson of the founder of the modern kingdom. As Governor of Riyadh, the capital, Prince Faisal occupies a position formerly occupied by a favorite son of former King Abdullah and before that by King Salman himself.
The royal family includes thousands of princes, many of whom regularly travel to Europe. Some are believed to have brought the virus back, according to doctors and people close to the family.
The first case the kingdom recognized was a Saudi who had returned home after visiting Iran, a regional epicenter of the virus. After a handful of similar cases were detected, the Saudi authorities responded by blocking areas of the kingdom's eastern province that are home to many members of the Shiite Muslim minority, who are considered more likely to have visited Shiite holy sites or seminaries in Iran.
Three doctors linked to hospitals in the kingdom said the largest outbreaks of the virus were occurring among non-Saudis. Migrant workers from Southeast Asia or the poorest Arab countries account for about a third of the kingdom's population of approximately 33 million. Most live crowded in large camps outside major cities, several sleeping in one room and huddled on buses in work, ideal conditions for the transmission of a virus.
Those workers also cannot return home now that air travel has been interrupted, and many have limited access to medical care. Ostensibly, employers are required to provide private health coverage to their foreign workers, but the rules rarely apply and the coverage "is pretty basic, if it exists," said Steffen Hertog, professor at the London School of Economics who studies Saudi Arabia. .
Several doctors in Saudi Arabia or with ties to their hospitals said the kingdom's largest current outbreaks occurred in vast slums around Mecca and Medina. They are home to hundreds of thousands of ethnically African or Southeast Asian Muslims whose parents or grandparents were left without pilgrimage visas decades ago.
Most of the descendants of those immigrants born in Saudi Arabia now form a permanent subclass without legal status and limited access to medical care or other government services. The largest number are believed to be descendants of Burmese refugees, now known as Myanmar, who arrived more than 70 years ago.
Additionally, any migrant worker or permanent resident without a current visa risks being deported, which could discourage them from seeking care.
In apparent recognition of the problem, King Salman last week decreed that the government would now treat any foreigner with the coronavirus, regardless of visa or state of residence.
"It was a very smart move essentially to say, 'If you are sick or think you may have been sick, please introduce yourself," said Dr. Gaines of the Centers for Disease Control. "You are going to reduce some of the behaviors in which people may be tempted to hide cases or go undiagnosed, and then you'll have a problem simmering underground. "