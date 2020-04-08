Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctuary

The main Saudi prince who is governor of Riyadh is in intensive care with the coronavirus. Several dozen other members of the royal family have also become ill. And doctors at the elite hospital treating Al-Saud clan members are preparing up to 500 beds for an expected influx of other royalty and those closest to them, according to an internal "top alert,quot; sent by hospital officials.

"The guidelines must be in place for V.I.P.s across the country," operators of the elite facility, King Faisal Specialist Hospital, wrote in the alert, sent electronically to senior doctors Tuesday night. The New York Times obtained a copy.

"We do not know how many cases we will receive, but maximum alert," said the message, which stated that "all chronic patients should be transferred as soon as possible," and that only "major urgent cases,quot; will be accepted. He said that any sick staff member would now be treated in a less select hospital to make room for royalty.

More than six weeks after Saudi Arabia reported its first case, the coronavirus is causing terror in the heart of the kingdom's royal family.