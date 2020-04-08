Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
The head of the World Health Organization warned that politicizing the pandemic would result in "many more body bags."
Only New York State now has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than Italy.
Don't count on the coronavirus to fade away in hot climates like other viruses do, the National Academy of Sciences said.
Why New York Has So Many Cases: "Everything Was Slow,quot;
The coronavirus hit the United States first on the west coast, but it was the hardest in New York, where at least 6,268 people died since the state's first positive test on March 1. "The bad news is not just bad," Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday. "The bad news is really terrible."
It is likely that nothing could have completely prevented the largest and densest metropolis in the United States from being crushed. But at first, when swift action could have made a big difference, the official response was hampered by confusing guidance, unheard warnings, delayed decisions and internal strife, a team of Times reporters found.
The virus "was spreading widely in New York City before anyone knew it," said Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health of the New York City.
Dr. Frieden said that if the state and city had acted a week or two before To order social distancing, close businesses, and tell people to stay home, the outbreak could have taken half or even less. But New York was days behind California and Washington state in taking those measures.
Rural populations tend to be older, poorer, and less healthy than the national average. Health care systems in rural areas are often under-resourced and few in doctors and nurses.
"Many communities are an hour or more by car from an I.C.U. bed, and some of them do not have hospitals," said Jack Healy, who covers rural locations for The Times. “Although the numbers are smaller, they could be more easily overwhelmed. If a couple of nurses get sick, it can be a big part of the staff at a smaller clinic. "
Rural areas are also concerned that they won't have enough clout to compete for scarce resources against places like New York and Seattle, Jack said. The financial burden of the virus outbreak is also putting pressure on smaller hospitals, with some closing.
"It is similar to taking heavy artillery off the field during a battle," Jack said. "It's amazing,quot;.
What we know about chloroquine
As doctors and researchers rush to find treatments for Covid-19, one drug has attracted huge attention: hydroxychloroquine, a prescription drug that is frequently used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus.
President Trump has He repeatedly promoted the drug in televised briefings, despite warnings from his own health officials that there is little data to support its widespread use.
This is where science is currently located.
Why hydroxychloroquine?
A laboratory study found that it can block the virus from invading cells. However, drugs that conquer viruses in Petri dishes do not necessarily work in people: in previous studies, hydroxychloroquine was unable to prevent or treat other viral diseases in humans, including influenza.
Is it being given to patients with coronavirus now?
Yes. Clinical trials have been started with control groups worldwide, including one in the United States with 510 patients at 44 medical centers.
The first studies suggested some benefit in patients with mild cases, but much of that research was done without adequate controls; Scientists agree that more rigorous testing is needed.
If I can get hydroxychloroquine on my own, should I take it?
No. There is still no evidence that the drug can prevent healthy people from becoming infected, and it can have significant side effects. There is concern that it may not be safe for people whose organs have been damaged by the virus.
And if you buy it on the street or on the Internet, what you get can be false or insecure. An Arizona man in his 60s died last month after swallowing an aquarium cleaner that had chloroquine on its label.
Hot spots
Cook County Jail in Chicago It has become the largest known source of US coronavirus infections. USA: As of Wednesday, at least 238 inmates and 115 staff members had tested positive.
NY, the most affected state in the United States, reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day on Wednesday, and announced that 779 other people had died.
There have been 1,440 cases and 27 deaths in Washington DC., amid growing concern that residents do not meet social distancing guidelines.
More than six weeks later Saudi Arabia In his first case, up to 150 members of the royal family are believed to have contracted the coronavirus.
What you can do
Stay safe when running errands. The C.D.C. It has a guide on how to fill the car safely, buy food, receive a delivery or visit the doctor.
Find moments of comfort away from children. Crying in your car counts as self-care. The same goes for meditation. Our parenting column offers other ways to find head room, or even joy.
Looks good on your computer camera. Tom Ford gave us some advice on the staging, like putting a white cloth or sheet of paper on the table between you and your computer, to bounce a little more fill light.
Is your food order saving the restaurant or risking lives? It's complicated. Our California critic Tejal Rao says the answer may lie in how well the restaurant protects its workers.
What else are we following?
Democrats are pushing for an expansion of voting access measures, such as voting by mail, as the pandemic threatens to annul elections until November. Republicans resist change; President Trump has said they could harm his party's electoral prospects.
Some experts think too many Covid-19 patients are receiving ventilators and could survive on less invasive help, reports science and health news site STAT.
One in three recovered coronavirus patients studied in Shanghai had low antibody levels, which may mean an increased risk of reinfection.
With so few cars on the road and so many factories closed in New Delhi, "the air is so clean that, for once, you can't taste it," writes our correspondent.
Don't expect a quarantine baby boom: disasters have little effect on birth rates, experts say, and if anything, the pandemic is likely to discourage some couples from having children.
Puzzles are more popular than ever. Ever wonder how they do it? The process takes weeks.
What are you doing
My daughter and I live half an hour away by car. We used to get together for "Sunday Fun Day,quot; every week. Now we have "Sunday Trunk-day,quot;. I fill my car trunk with goodies: freshly baked lasagna and cookies, a variety of groceries and snacks, games. When I arrive, she unloads the treats, and then we chatted out the window with her standing at least six feet behind. I miss my hugs, but we managed.
– Adelle Bishop, Whittier, N.C.
