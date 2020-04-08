Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The head of the World Health Organization warned that politicizing the pandemic would result in "many more body bags."

Only New York State now has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than Italy.

Don't count on the coronavirus to fade away in hot climates like other viruses do, the National Academy of Sciences said.

Why New York Has So Many Cases: "Everything Was Slow,quot;

The coronavirus hit the United States first on the west coast, but it was the hardest in New York, where at least 6,268 people died since the state's first positive test on March 1. "The bad news is not just bad," Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday. "The bad news is really terrible."

It is likely that nothing could have completely prevented the largest and densest metropolis in the United States from being crushed. But at first, when swift action could have made a big difference, the official response was hampered by confusing guidance, unheard warnings, delayed decisions and internal strife, a team of Times reporters found.

The virus "was spreading widely in New York City before anyone knew it," said Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health of the New York City.

Dr. Frieden said that if the state and city had acted a week or two before To order social distancing, close businesses, and tell people to stay home, the outbreak could have taken half or even less. But New York was days behind California and Washington state in taking those measures.