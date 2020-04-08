Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Black voters weigh history, health as they go to the polls – Up News Info

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (AP) – After going to sleep angry and afraid to vote, Xavier Thomas woke up on Election Day in Wisconsin thinking about how hard blacks had to fight for the right to vote.

He did not want to be deterred despite the coronavirus pandemic and the government's failure to get him an absentee ballot on time.

"We had to be willing to die to get our vote, and the same thing is happening right now," said Thomas, a 33-year-old youth ministry director at a Milwaukee church.

On Tuesday, across Wisconsin, voters had to make an impossible decision: risk their health and possibly their lives to vote, or stay away and not exercise a fundamental right to democracy. The state Supreme Court of Conservative Learning refused to delay the election, despite a state order from the Democratic governor telling people to stay home and avoid crowds to stem the spread of the highly infectious disease.

Going ahead with the elections was especially problematic in the state's largest city, Milwaukee, where about 4 in 10 residents are black. The city of 590,000 has suffered about half of the state's coronavirus deaths, many of them minorities. Authorities closed all but five of the city's 180 polling places, forcing thousands of voters to congregate at just a few polling places.

Vanessa Wroten-Gassama waited for two hours to vote at Washington High School in the Sherman Park neighborhood, a predominantly black community where riots erupted in 2016 over a fatal police shooting.

The wait was particularly difficult for her because she has a variety of health problems, including the need for dialysis.

"A lot of people are not going to vote, especially the elderly," said the 59-year-old man, who was wearing a mask and gloves. "A lot of people are not going to go because they are desperately scared, especially in my community."

Another problem: Many voters said they requested absentee ballots but had not received them by Election Day.

Calena Roberts was trying to figure out how she would tell her 89-year-old mother-in-law, now living in a Milwaukee nursing home, that she would not be able to vote because her absentee ballot had not been submitted.

"What do I say to her? Aside from, "Mother, I'm sorry you can't vote in 2020, after all the years and all the struggles for African Americans to have the right to vote," said Roberts, 67.

She said she could not "in good conscience,quot; remove her mother from the nursing home and take her to a busy polling place. More than half of the city's known infections belong to the black community.

"People shouldn't have to choose between being able to cast their vote or risk getting sick or dying," said Roberts. "There was no reason, no excuse for any human being to think that this is okay."

Tuesday's election was remarkable because it happened at all. All the other states slated to hold primaries in the past few weeks have delayed voting by days, weeks, or months so election officials can adjust to coronavirus restrictions and prepare for a dramatic increase in absentee ballot requests. Democratic Governor Tony Evers tried to postpone the primary elections, but was detained by the conservatively-inclined state Supreme Court, which ordered the elections to continue.

Traditional electoral outreach efforts to push people to the polls were largely abandoned. Public safety concerns led Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign to cancel his planned voting activities. Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign said it started weeks ago by shifting all of his voter turnout efforts toward voting by mail.

Michael Claus, 66, was among voters who lined up Tuesday morning in front of one of Milwaukee's five polling places.

Claus, who is black, was wearing a protective mask and a Tuskegee Airmen cap. He said he tried to vote absentee and requested a ballot in March, but he never showed up and his only option was to vote in person. He blamed the Republican-controlled Legislature and said the elections "have more to do with politics than with our security."

"They could have delayed the elections without any problem," said Claus. "They decided that if they can suppress the vote in Milwaukee and Madison, where you have a large minority presence, you can get people elected and want to be elected. And that's sad ".

Democrats had accused Republicans of waiting until Tuesday's election date in part to benefit from reduced turnout in the state's most populous cities, which lean toward democracy. Reducing turnout would benefit a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is on the ballot for reelection.

Republicans had defended moving the elections forward, saying it can be done safely and that the elections have not been delayed during other times of national crisis. They also argue that it is important to fill thousands of local offices where terms expire later this month.

It was too early to say how much effect it fears on the coronavirus along with all the last-minute confusion about whether the choice would happen would reduce participation. But any decrease could have long-term consequences.

"If black voices are not represented in the vote and in the decisions that elected people make, their communities suffer," said Ryeshia Farmer of the ACLU of Wisconsin. “They do not receive the same amount of resources, the same amount of funds in their communities. In the long term, this will have a ripple effect. "

Keisha Robinson, 43, of Milwaukee, works to mobilize voters with BLOC – Black Leaders Organizing Communities. Robinson herself requested an absentee ballot from the city on Thursday, a day before the deadline.

He had his fingers crossed to get it in the Tuesday mail. When it didn't, Robinson had to decide whether to vote in person. With an immune system, she said "it's not that strong," and feeling scared, she decided not to.

"Not being able to vote when that's exactly what I urge and inform my community to do, feels almost like hypocrisy," he said. "It seems like I didn't complete my part of a major agreement or something."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)