Coronavirus in MN: Walz signs bill to protect first responders, frontline workers from COVID-19 – Up News Info

– Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday night that expands compensation eligibility for emergency first-aid workers and front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, H.F. 4737, expands eligibility for front-line workers by creating the presumption that a COVID-19 infection is work-related, unless the employer can prove that the infection occurred elsewhere.

"Minnesotans came together (labor organizations, businesses, Democrats, and Republicans) to push this legislation," Walz said. "Our first responders and front line workers are making huge sacrifices, and it is our duty to protect them to the best of our ability. This law does exactly that."

Frontline workers include doctors, nurses, firefighters, paramedics, police, long-term care workers, home health workers, correctional officers, and child care providers.

"We are here for our first responders and healthcare workers who are fighting non-stop to keep Minnesotans safe," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. "I am proud of the tireless, bipartisan work in the legislature that was done to achieve this deal."

The legislation will take effect on April 8 and will be in effect until May 1. Anyone in these categories who hired COVID-19 before will have to go through the process of proving they got it on the job.

As for paying for this, lawmakers say they are not sure how this will be paid and that it will hit employers hard, but in this crisis lawmakers said they had to take this action now to protect those on the line. from the front.

