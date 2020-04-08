Coronavirus in MN: Walz says unemployment checks "should affect bank accounts,quot; by the end of the week – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says 11.4% of the state's workforce, about 367,194 people, have applied for unemployment benefits since March 16. Many should see unemployment checks soon.

On Wednesday afternoon, Walz said unemployment checks "should affect bank accounts,quot; by the end of this week.

Walz made the comment at a press conference he held for the first time since he emerged from a 14-day quarantine. He also extended the order to stay at the state house until May 4.

Earlier Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said Minnesota will also be one of the first states to make additional compensation payments of $ 600 to those receiving unemployment benefits.

Those in need of unemployment benefits are encouraged to apply at UIMN.org.

In Minnesota, 39 people died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 case count increased to 1,154. More than 600 people have recovered from COVID-19 and no longer require isolation.