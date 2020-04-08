Coronavirus in Minnesota: Some animals from Como Zoo missing visitors, others enjoying isolation – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6afc93ac5d7802314e50158c5c2fb8d576%

Humans are not the only ones isolated at this time. With the Como Zoo closed, some of the animals enjoy quiet time for themselves, while others miss their daily visitors.

A place normally open every day of the year is forced to close for the first time, due to the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Allison Jungheim is the primary zookeeper at the Como Zoo in St. Paul.

"We have never been closed to the public in the 19 years I have been here," said Jungheim.

She and the other zookeepers are the only audience these animals have had in the past three weeks.

"This is Chloe, she is lazy," he said.

And Chloe, like many of the animals, is receiving a lot of individual attention right now.

"We are taking this opportunity to really work with her a little bit more, make sure she still feels comfortable and also work with her to get on and off her tree on a regular basis," he said.

Jungheim says some animals love isolation, while others miss their hands against the glass.

"Some of them do better than others, our orangutans thrive on that human interaction," he said.

Social distancing has many layers at the Como Zoo. Keepers are divided into groups that deal only with specific animals, which is for the safety of staff and animals.

"The primate staff has had to distance themselves socially from the great ape and all small primate staff because it is believed that they could obtain COVID-19," he said.

The lack of crowds has given staff more time to clean pools and plant vegetation. In order to be ready, re-opening the moment is safe.

Although the Como Zoo is free, it relies heavily on donations. Therefore, you can adopt an animal like turtles or a plant or more than one animal and that will help them during this closure.

Como Zoo is also helping parents and students get stuck at home. Every day during the week, the Como Zoo starts operating at 1:30 p.m. on Facebook, where they exhibit a new animal and direct an educational craft that you can do at home.