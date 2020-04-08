Coronavirus in Minnesota: 'Snowbirds' advised for self-quarantine upon return home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Some Minnesotans have just returned home after spending the winter in the south. But as the Snowbirds return, should they be concerned about bringing COVID-19 with them?

Mallory Maki's parents, Mary and Jerry Kratz, are in Corpus Christi, Texas. After a warm winter on the beach, the plan was to return to her Litchfield, Minnesota home a few weeks ago.

"They are a little worried, for example, should they stay where they are now or is it better to try to go home?" Maki said. "Especially with this shelter in place, they just didn't know if they would travel where they could stop, if they would even be detained."

To return, their parents will have to drive their RV across the United States.

"Obviously she is ready to go home, she misses her family, but in the meantime she wants to be safe," Maki said.

Dr. Cindy Firkins Smith recommends that snow birds self-quarantine for two weeks after returning home, even if they feel well and have already been isolating.

"You should also be safe when you get here," said Firkins Smith. "It would be tragic if you greeted your grandchildren, or went out in public, or went to the grocery store, or perhaps you celebrated Easter and infected someone, and they had a very bad result."

Firkins Smith says it's not a bad idea to return in time for a beautiful Minnesota spring, but the logistics will be difficult. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that people at high risk for poor COVID-19 results avoid air travel. Driving poses different possibilities of exposure.

"You still have to get out of the car to use the toilets, you have to get gas, most people don't want to travel directly," said Firkins Smith.

Maki's parents plan to drive home this week and isolate themselves at home.

"I hope I can see you soon," said Maki.

But the end result?

"CDC's current advice is basically to be careful," said Firkins Smith.

