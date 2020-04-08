Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minneapolis Mayor Frey says the city will tighten its belts to the climate crisis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota cities face the challenge of keeping things running during these uncertain times.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city must tighten its belts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

"It is impossible to know the full extent of how this recession will affect Minneapolis, but we know that the impact will be significant," Frey said. "So we are taking serious steps now."

He sent a letter to city employees, thanking them for the work they are doing and asking them to partner with him to preserve the workforce during these times of financial trouble.

"Right now, projections indicate a loss of between $ 100 million or $ 200 million in revenue, and that's a huge success," Frey said.

The mayor proposes a freeze on wages and hiring. You would also like to see a delay in large purchases, and you want to stop discretionary spending, eliminating non-essential travel and training.

"We have contracts with our labor partners. And they need to be partners with us to make these final determinations," Frey said.

The mayor believes that the federal dollars will reach Minneapolis, but it may take time.

“As legislation is currently in place, money flows directly to cities that are above a population of 500,000 people. Now, as you know, Minneapolis is just short of a population of 500,000, which means the money would have to go through the state first and then finally into the city, "Frey said.

He believes that working together is the only way to save lives and keep the pilot light on that is our economy.

"The city is strong, we are resilient and we are going to get through this," Frey said.

