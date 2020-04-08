Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH Reports Increase in Smokers Signing Up to Quit Smoking Due to Dangers of COVID-19 – Up News Info

Minnesota health officials say they have never seen so many people in the state sign up to quit smoking and vaping because of the dangers of COVID-19.

Doctors have warned that smokers and e-cigarette users are nearly two and a half times more likely to have severe symptoms of COVID-19 compared to those who do not smoke.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health began offering free services to its smoking cessation partners. MDH says 600,000 people smoke in the state. They want to bring resources to people at a time when they say quitting is essential.

Laura Oliven is the Tobacco Control Manager for the Minnesota Department of Health.

“One of the best parts of this program is that people can access it completely from home, so we have individualized telephone advice, we have mail order medications that will be delivered directly to your door. You can send text messages, email, live chat, we have it all, "said Oliven.

There is also a program designed specifically for younger people. You can enroll by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or online.