Coronavirus in Minnesota: HopeKids switches to virtual events to protect children during outbreak – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2f5037cdd694d6abc3b82df352e391b176%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – HopeKids offers children life-threatening illnesses and its family suites for sporting events, player greetings and encounters, and more.

CEO Brian Anderson says with that need still great, they went virtual to connect with Minnesota Wild.

Children in the program used to have the opportunity to do things like visit the Gopher soccer team, which they did two years ago. It was an event, and now they are gone.

"We want to give our children something to look forward to, give them hope and anticipation for the future," said Anderson. "And we do it by offering them unique events."

So, to meet the challenge at this time of year, they turned to their partners in the Wild, and Mats Zuccarello addressed them virtually.

Given the health status of many HopeKids participants, they are a group considered more vulnerable to COVID-19, but that's not much different from what they already know.

"The interesting thing is that many of our families are used to this. They are already susceptible to germs," ​​Anderson said. "In the cold and flu season, they are in quarantine. They are afraid to go out and be exposed to germs in the public. That is why many of our events are private. "

So they need to know that hope still matters.

"It just goes to show that if you dream big, you know, sometimes they came true," said Zuccarello. "These are difficult times in the world right now, but we have to say positive and stick together."

A crisis in the country for people living with crises every day, and there must be a break.

"Part of it is also a community. It is coming together and knowing that other people who are going through what you are going through are together, and they understand it, this is how we compensate. We try to create virtual live events," said Anderson.

And for this group, united by conditions they did not choose, it is important that the only constant is hope.

"People likes it. You know, it's just knowing that you're there, "Anderson said." We've always said HopeKids is here for you yesterday, today we're here for you, and we'll be here for you tomorrow. So people accept it. "