Coronavirus in Minnesota: Arthritis sufferers alarmed by hydroxychloroquine shortage, touted as COVID-19 cure – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult for arthritis patients to get their medications.

Hydroxychloroquine helps reduce inflammation in the joints, but is also touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19, making the drug rare for those on prescriptions.

Five hydroxychloroquine tablets is all that Linda Ewald, a Golden Valley resident, left behind to treat her arthritis. I was supposed to take two a day.

"They would be gone if I didn't cut down to one (per day)," Ewald said.

Rationing them has become painful.

"I can even notice that my joints hurt, my hands are swollen because I'm not taking the proper dose," said Ewald.

She said she tried to fill her prescription at a Walgreens pharmacy in late March, but the medication was out of stock. It is a problem on the other side of the subway.

Banadir's pharmacy in Minneapolis sold out. Thrifty White Pharmacy in Forest Lake has three tablets in stock.

Pharmacist John Hoeschen, owner of St. Paul Corner Pharmacy, said he has been unable to purchase hydroxychloroquine in three weeks.

"Now we have looked at what we had in stock and I think there are still two tablets on the shelf, and we owe someone 15 of their filler," he said.

The drug, which also prevents malaria, is being investigated as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Hoeschen said that means the pills are being sent to hospitals and laboratories.

"Every time a drug is seen as a possible treatment or cure for something, many times people who have access to supply lines simply remove it," he said. "I am sure that there have been pharmacies and pharmacy owners who have taken over everything they can get their hands on in the past two weeks or even before that. And that's why right now there is nothing on the line of supply ".

A Walgreens spokesperson told Up News Info: "At this time, Walgreens has maintained an adequate supply and inventory of these medications and can meet the prescription needs of our current patients," while acknowledging that supply may vary by location.

To ensure that enough medications are available, Walgreens is rationing its supply. New customers can only get a 14-day hydroxychloroquine prescription. Returning customers who get a refill of the drug can only get a 30-day supply, even if their previous prescription was up to 90 days.

"I get it every 60 days, so my arthritis doctor called him to test me for 30 days in hopes that he could at least get a little for now," Ewald said.

Hoeschen hopes to get a smaller shipment of the drug than usual in the coming days. His pharmacy told Ewald to wait a week.

"I have to have that medicine. I've been taking it for years, "he said.

President Donald Trump has said that the drug could change the rules of the game in the fight against COVID-19. But his scientific advisers, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, said there is not yet enough evidence to show that it works.