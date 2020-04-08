Coronavirus expert explains why soap is better than hand sanitizer – BGR

The Mayo Clinic coronavirus expert explains why soap is such a powerful weapon against the spread of the virus.

Health experts recommend washing your hands frequently and especially after coming into contact with anything outside your home, such as at the supermarket or pharmacy.

Hand sanitizer is also a good option, but you should be generous with the amount you use and make sure it reaches all areas of your hands.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread worldwide, there is one tip that has been repeated more than any other: Wash your hands. It is a simple recommendation that we have all heard since we were old enough to reach the sink, but why is it so incredibly important now, in the face of a worldwide virus crisis?

The simple answer is "because it works,quot;, but for a longer and more detailed explanation of why soap is so efficient in fighting the new coronavirus, we will let infectious disease expert Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Research Group of Vaccines of the Mayo Clinic, expose everything.

In a short question-and-answer session published by the Mayo Clinic News Network, Dr. Poland reveals the relationship between viruses, your skin, and soap.

Q. Why is it better to wash your hands with soap and water? TO. Your hand has oils, and viruses stick to that oil. They have an electrostatic charge for them. But when you wash with soap, soap has elements that lower surface tension in them, so you're physically rubbing by friction and removing that virus. It is the most effective thing we know how to do. This is why surgeons, for example, rub their hands together so carefully before entering an operating room. It works and works very well.

Simply put, soap is incredibly efficient at removing the virus from your skin, but you need to get the job done and wash your hands the right way. That means rubbing your hands together for a minimum of 20 seconds and paying attention to the back of your hands, your nails, and every corner.

As for what role the hand sanitizer can play in preventing the spread of the virus, Dr. Polland also has some advice on that front.

Q. What about the hand sanitizer? TO. The second best is the hand sanitizer. If you have mucus or dirt on your hands, the hand sanitizer can't penetrate that; while soap literally washes that.

If you're going to use hand sanitizer, make sure it's at least 60% alcohol so you can effectively kill the virus. Using too little hand sanitizer is also bad news, and the doctor recommends a quarter or half dollar amount, rather than just a small touch. Rub the gel onto your hands and then allow it to air dry.

Image Source: NAAN / Shutterstock