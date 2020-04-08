Coronavirus: County Cricket Players Sign Support Package to Protect Domestic Gaming | Cricket News





Essex was supposed to defend the County Championship title they won last year

County cricketers will take "maximum reductions,quot; in their wages for April and May during the coronavirus crisis and have agreed to forgo £ 1 million in prizes this year.

The Professional Cricket Players Association, the England and Wales Cricket Board and the 18 First Class Counties have drawn up a collective players agreement, in an attempt to protect the national game.

Players will also agree to be suspended if their county requests it, and Essex announced that they will place their gaming staff and most off-field staff on the government job retention scheme.

Professional cricket in England and Wales postponed until at least May 28 due to coronavirus pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused all cricket in England to close until at least May 28, and with the expectation that there will be further postponements, all sides have taken steps to mitigate financial difficulties.

A statement by PCA on Wednesday read in part: "Discussions between the PCA, the ECB and 18 first-class counties came to a conclusion today, with all parties supporting an initial two-month agreement that will see maximum reductions in wages for the players and the resignation of the national prize. money. "

PCA President Daryl Mitchell said: "The coronavirus pandemic will continue to put financial pressure on the game and this initial two-month agreement will support the game during the April and May period.

"We were supposed to start the County Championship season on Sunday and unfortunately for all of us that will not be the case."

"As a group of players, we will do everything we can to ensure that when cricket returns, the sport is in a position to prosper."