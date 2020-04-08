coronavirus: Companies can conduct EGMs via videoconference: Government – Latest news

Bringing relief to companies amid the national shutdown, the government allowed them on Wednesday to hold extraordinary general meetings via video conference and obtain approval of proposals through the electronic voting center. The corporate affairs ministry's decision seeks to facilitate compliance during the current blockade and other restrictions that are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Listed companies or those with at least 1,000 shareholders that must provide electronic voting facilities under the Companies Act of 2013 have been able to conduct EGMs via videoconference or other audiovisual media, the ministry said in a statement.

For other companies, the ministry said "a highly simplified mechanism for voting through registered emails has been established to facilitate compliance."

All companies using these options are required to keep a recorded transcript of the entire process in safe custody. In addition, public companies should host the transcript on their website for greater transparency.

"In addition, all the resolutions approved through this framework must be submitted to the RoC (Business Registry) within 60 days, so that said resolutions can be seen publicly," the statement said.

EGM (Extraordinary Meetings) of shareholders are convened to obtain approval of urgent business proposals.

The relaxation, which would be in effect until June 30, would ensure that there is no requirement for shareholders to be physically present in common place for an EGM.

The Act allows ordinary and special resolutions to be passed through mail voting / electronic voting route without holding a general physical meeting.



"However, under current lockdown / social distancing conditions due to COVID-19, companies cannot use the ballot," the statement said.

The ministry said it has also noted various representations received from industry associations and corporations about the need to make it easier for companies to adopt certain emergency / urgent measures in the face of extreme disruptions and dislocation caused by the pandemic.

In March, the ministry allowed board meetings to be held via videoconference or other audiovisual media, including meetings on topics requiring the physical presence of directors.

The latest framework builds on the strengths of digital India by using a combination of videoconferencing and electronic voting / simplified voting through registered emails to enable companies to carry out their EGMs, the ministry said.

"Since the meetings will be held via videoconference / other audiovisual media, the facility for appointing representatives has been dispensed with, while representatives of corporate bodies will continue to be appointed to participate in such meetings," he added.