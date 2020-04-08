Coronavirus: Alec Stewart says local red ball derbies are preferable to County Championship downsizing | Cricket News





Alec Stewart and Morne Morkel of Surrey with the 2018 County Championship Trophy

Alec Stewart says that red ball derbies could be a viable alternative to a diluted County Championship if professional cricket can take place this summer.

Stewart, who as Surrey Cricket Director guided the county to the Championship title in 2018, says it's important for club members to watch the four-day cricket once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

But talking to Sky Sports Cricket On his 57th birthday, he joined former England captains Nasser Hussain and Sir Alastair Cook to say that he would not be in favor of reduced Championship competition.

"I think it's crucial for the members, because they enjoy their red ball cricket," said Stewart.

"I don't think we will see a Championship; we don't want a diluted Championship, but if there is an opportunity to play a little red ball cricket, I think we should."

"Whether it's local derbies, to use a term: Surrey vs. Middlesex, Kent or Essex, so members don't have a long way to go but can look. Same for Yorkshire, Lancashire, Durham, whoever.

"We are guessing, but what we have to be is ready and ready, and as smart as possible by the time we get the green light."

1:04 Nasser Hussain says the ECB had "no choice,quot; but to delay the start of the national cricket season until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic Nasser Hussain says the ECB had "no choice,quot; but to delay the start of the national cricket season until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The ECB has postponed all professional cricket until at least May 28, and Stewart believes counties will need at least three weeks to prepare their squads once the government gives the green light for the sport to resume.

"It is difficult," he said. "Unfortunately, it is difficult for everyone in all industries, in all forms of life.

"All of our players have individual training programs. We shipped a lot of gym equipment to them about three weeks ago."

"The frustration for everyone is when you are training, you know when the first meeting is; while we are sitting here we have no idea.

"I would suggest that you will need about three weeks, ideally four, to prepare for the game afterward. You cannot expect players who have been working alone in their backyard, some players from other counties have been suspended – to play the next day.

"We need to be playing as soon as we can. If I was guessing, could it be July?"