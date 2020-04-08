Connecticut teenager arrested after high school in & # 39; Zoom Bombing & # 39;

MADISON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut teenager accused of a cyber attack known as a "Zoom Bombardment,quot; during a series of online classes was charged Wednesday with computer crimes.

Officials were able to trace a series of teen-like interruptions in Madison, the Hartford Courant reported.

The zoom bombing, which is when an unwanted guest joins a video call with the intention of interrupting and harassing, began when the Madison Public Schools turned to popular video conferencing software to teach classes amid national concern about the coronavirus.

Teachers reported that the unidentified teen would join online classes and intentionally interrupt them with "obscene language and gestures," according to Madison Police Capt. Joseph Race.

The teenager was arrested and charged Wednesday.

The teenager has been charged with committing a fifth-degree cybercrime, fifth-degree conspiracy to commit a cybercrime, and violation of peace, Race said.

Informed cyber attacks have forced Madison schools to switch from Zoom to other platforms such as Google Meet for virtual classes while Connecticut schools remain closed.

"We have decided to suspend the use of Zoom for group-wide instruction until the district can be more confident that Zoom has addressed safety concerns," Madison Superintendent Tom Scarice wrote Tuesday in a note to parents.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are trying to adapt and respond to reports of uninvited guests on video conferencing platforms that make threats, interject racist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic messages, or display pornographic images.

Zoom has referred to trolls as "party hunters," which some critics have taken as a sign that the company is downplaying attacks.

In a statement released last week, the company told The Associated Press that it takes meeting security very seriously and encourages users to report any incident directly to Zoom. The company suggested that people hosting large public gatherings confirm that they are the only ones who can share their screen and use features like mute controls.

