Confused about rent payment? LA City Launches Tenant Outreach Program – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu launched a tenant outreach program Wednesday to help educate tenants and landlords about their new rights during the coronavirus crisis.

In an effort to clear up the confusion, Ryu and housing advocates held the first telephone town hall in the city eviction moratorium.

"We need relief for all Angelenos, renters, homeowners," Ryu said.

City officials said tenants have to notify their landlords in writing that they cannot pay rent due to financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic, but that they do not need to show proof of it.

"No, let me repeat, you don't have to provide documentation for that. You also do not have to sign an agreement stating how and when you will pay the rent, ”said Executive Director of the Coalition for Economic Survival, Larry Gross.

"It is good for people to keep their documentation in case they have to prove it in court," he said.

Last month, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the moratorium was currently indefinite and that tenants would have 12 months to pay rent once the COVID-19 emergency declaration is lifted.

"Things are constantly changing, the laws are changing," said Gross.

Advocates like Gross said the law has to change saying that making tenants pay rent is only making them indebted.

"By not paying rent for long periods of time, that debt is going to increase," Gross said.

Councilor Ryu's office said the situation remains fluid.

Members of the City Council are ready to discuss these issues again at the next council meeting that has not yet been scheduled.

They are prepared to discuss ways to give tenants, homeowners, and some small business owners more long-term relief.