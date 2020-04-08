Concord Council paves the way for 70 townhomes after denying residents' appeal – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (Up News Info SF): A residential project of 70 townhomes in Northeast Concord may move forward, with the Concord City Council's rejection of an appeal for project approval on February 19 by the planning commission from the city.

The council's 3-2 vote came despite dozens of commenters, via Zoom, phone and email, who criticized the project for countless reasons, especially its density, its expected impacts on traffic, and security in students from nearby schools.

The 70-unit Clayton Road Townhomes are planned to be built behind existing businesses on the south side of the 3500 block of Clayton Road.

Catalyst Development Partners is the applicant for the project; Catalyst consultant Guy Houston said no developer has been determined.

The Planning Commission's approval had been appealed by Concord resident Colleen Coll. He reiterated several reasons for his appeal Tuesday night, including that development is too dense for that area, that it would negatively affect nearby already crowded streets, and that the project is "pro-developer and not pro-Concord taxpayer."

"This is not a NIMBY group that is not in my backyard, we are very susceptible to construction," he said.

Several neighbors described (by phone, Skype, and email) traffic problems, the height of the proposed buildings, and the cleanup of toxic waste at the construction site.

At the start of the 3.5-hour hearing, Councilwoman Carlyn Obringer asked colleagues to consider postponing the townhome discussion until residents in the area were able to address the council with their concerns in person.

Due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, Tuesday night's meeting, as local government meetings generally meet in the COVID-19 era, was held remotely. Obringer said that, given the closing of the housing construction, it would not have hurt Catalyst to wait until the meeting could be held safely in front of an in-person audience.

But city attorney Susanne Brown told the council that appropriate notice was given about the meeting, and that acceptance of the public comments was done electronically. Brown said that if the council chose not to accept the appeal of the townhome project Tuesday night, that, legally, the approval of the planning commission on February 19 would remain in effect.

The Catalyst Houston consultant would disagree with a postponement.

"We believe this is a much-needed project at Concord … and we would like to hear it tonight," he said.

Several residents criticized the decision to move forward Tuesday night; one called it "blasphemous,quot;.

"You are all elected officials; people want to participate in the democratic process," Coll told the council. "I don't think a Danville developer should override the citizens of our community."

Edi Birsan joined Obringer to vote against the project, saying that even a number of additional turning lane, security and parking conditions were not enough to make up for the lack of in-person public participation in the process.

Mayor Tim McGallian, Deputy Mayor Dominic Aliano and Councilwoman Laura Hoffmeister voted to reject the appeal.

