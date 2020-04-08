Comedy Series Greg Daniels-Steve Carell Gets Netflix Release Date – Deadline

Netflix has scheduled Friday, May 29 for the premiere of Space force, his new work comedy from The office duo Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, who may have been inspired by President Donald Trump's Space Force initiative.

Co-created by Carell and Daniels, Space force is about a decorated pilot with dreams of leading the Air Force, four-star General Mark R. Naird (Carell) who gets carried away by a loop when forced to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces United: the Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a colorful team of scientists and "astronauts" are tasked with taking the American boots to the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total spatial dominance

Netflix also confirmed the previously unannounced cast of Lisa Kudrow, who appeals as Maggie Naird, the wife of General Mark R. Naird of Carell. Maggie is a wife of the Washington Air Force who has sublimated parts of herself in her husband's career for two decades. But as he takes on her greatest challenge, she is growing in a different direction.

Space force it was not affected by the continuous shutdown of coronavirus production. The series had already completed filming and had all the episodes in the can.

John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein / 3Arts (The office) He also serves as an executive producer.