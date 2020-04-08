Colorado universities turn to fight coronavirus outbreak with closed labs

When the new coronavirus began to spread throughout Colorado, Steve Fenster learned first-hand how hospitals were about to be tested.

The co-chair of the biology department at Fort Lewis College in Durango heard from his wife, a nurse at Mercy Regional Medical Center, that critical personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks would be in short supply in the near future.

At this time, classes at the university had been moved to the Internet, so the school's labs were empty.

"We had all of this there, and our labs were effectively closed for the rest of the year," said Fenster. "Why have this team sitting around here?"

Fenster is one of many Colorado university professors and staff who heed the call as COVID-19 has turned the labs into hospital supply centers, production facilities, and innovative think tanks to combat the global pandemic. Higher education institutions in Front Range, Western Slope, and Four Corners are taking inventory of their inventory and collaborating to fill the shortage of personal protective equipment Colorado needs.

Governor Jared Polis has contacted colleges and universities to request supplies, while the Colorado Department of Higher Education has issued a guide for schools to only use personal protective equipment for critical research that supports public health.

Fenster began gathering supplies in his biology department, but soon the chemistry, geology, and anthropology departments, and even the campus bookstore, were added to the pile.

Erin Lehmer, a biology professor at Fort Lewis, has done extensive research on hantavirus, a serious respiratory illness, which means she already had several high-quality respirators on hand. That team immediately went to the donation.

"With the campus closed and no one using it, we should donate as much as we can to healthcare workers," said Lehmer.

At the end of the donation, Fenster filled the back of the truck with thousands of gloves, hundreds of protective eyewear, several hundred masks, and a variety of dresses and aprons. Supplies went to the Mercy Regional Medical Center along with an Indigenous Health Service facility in Shiprock, New Mexico.

With limited supply resources, and the federal government still cannot provide states with what they need to protect health care workers and first responders, Polis has turned to schools for help.

"The governor has been outspoken about the need for more PPE for Colorado's frontline medical professionals who provide care," Conor Cahill, a Polis spokesman, said in a statement. "He requested more PPE from the federal government and reached out to businesses and universities to collect any that are not being used to save lives in our state."

Fort Lewis is not alone. The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus set to work in its extensive network of inactive labs and educational facilities, collecting more than 36,600 masks, 47,500 disposable lab coats, 245,000 pairs of gloves, and 50 boxes of disinfectant wipes. CU School of Dental Medicine contributed 130,000 pairs of gloves, 45,000 gowns, and 35,000 masks.

CU Anschutz was also operated on to test face shields before sending them to hospitals, and is organizing a clinical trial for inpatients with COVID-19. At Colorado State University, an engineering lab has become the official testing site for respirators and surgical masks for distribution throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the University of Denver has partnered with a number of other Colorado colleges and universities with the mission of filling the thousands of empty jobs that are essential to combat the new coronavirus outbreak.

Colorado COVID Corps is working to fill vacant positions in supermarkets, hospitals, warehouses and farms, as well as delivery services in all industries. College students and faculty are currently building a database of job opportunities that are considered "essential,quot; and developing partnerships with companies that need workers.

In addition, DU engineers are 3D printed plastic face shields for use in hospitals.

As the new coronavirus reaches every corner of the state, each team helps.

"We are a small county," Fenster said, referring to La Plata County in southwest Colorado. "These regional universities could have a real impact on the local community."

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.