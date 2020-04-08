Colorado is nearing 200 coronavirus deaths, including the first person in its 20s, as Polis calls for caution over the holidays – Up News Info

Invoking themes of redemption and new beginnings, Governor Jared Polis urged Coloradoers on Wednesday to avoid large gatherings as they celebrate the upcoming Easter, Easter and Ramadan holidays, just hours before state health officials announced 14 deaths more related to the new coronavirus.

At least 1,162 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus, with a total of positive cases in Colorado of more than 5,600. There have also been 48 outbreaks in residential and non-hospital health centers.

Colorado has confirmed 193 deaths from complications of the new coronavirus, including the first person in the state in its 20 years to die of the disease. That happens the same day that the University of Colorado Mesa at Grand Junction announced that one of its students, Cody Lyster, died of the virus.

While the death toll continues to rise, Polis expressed cautious optimism that if people practice strong social distancing, a version closer to normal life may return on April 26 when the order to stay home expires. He cited a slowdown in the spread of the virus in recent days, with 226 new cases announced Wednesday representing roughly half of the state's maximum one-day total from just six days ago.

But as the holidays approach, people need to find new ways to practice their traditions far from others to continue this progress, Polis said.

"We hope there will be spiritual satisfaction for all of us," Polis said at a press conference. "Even if traditions need to be adjusted, there is a real danger of this virus for congregations."

Next week is critical for health experts to see the effects of the governor's mandate to stay home, he said, which will give a better indication if Colorado is on the right track to meet the April 26 date to reopen some business. Polis would not go into the details of what it would take for people to return to a normal appearance of life, only that the state still needs more testing capabilities and will look at the number of hospitalizations and people on respirators.

He expressed his gratitude to the more than 5,000 people who have donated to the state's COVID-19 relief fund, which has raised nearly $ 10 million, as well as the 10,000 volunteers who have offered their services during the pandemic.

State and national experts have debated when the Colorado peak will come, and the Colorado Hospital Association on Tuesday rejected a prominent national model predicting that the state's coronavirus outbreak peaked and the state has no shortage of beds in the ICU.