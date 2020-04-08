Colorado Eagles owner distraught over loss of AHL income, optimistic about future with NHL / Avalanche

%MINIFYHTMLa54ebf9eabe81218c1eaec62524d3fb375%

Colorado Eagles owner Martin Lind, a proud partner of the American Hockey League Avalanche, has seen "significant bleeding,quot; in his northern Colorado businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Loveland-based Eagles have not played since March 11, when they defeated visiting Texas Stars 3-1 at the Budweiser Events Center, and Lind's massive development project east of Interstate 25 in Loveland has been discontinued.

Dubbed Lind as "the new center of northern Colorado city," the project includes a new 10,000-seat arena for the Eagles and multiple youth courts to help build hockey in the area. It also includes plans for a 300-room hotel overlooking an entertainment strip where the Larimer County Fairground (also known as The Ranch) is currently located.

“Hockey is a division of our companies. We have real estate, oil and gas, family entertainment: golf, restaurants, "Lind told The Post on Tuesday." Personally, every business contract I had under contract has been terminated or postponed. "

Still, Lind remains optimistic about what's to come, and says that each of her "core groups,quot; of employees continues to be paid as if COVID-19 isn't what it had become. Larimer County owns the Budweiser Event Center, and those employees work for Spectra. It is unclear if those workers are still receiving checks, and a message The Post left with the company was not returned. But Lind said the Eagles' staff (marketing, ticketing, etc.) remains on the payroll.

"We are moving forward with positive things we can do with the Eagles," said Lind. “We posted a replay of a game online last winter and 2,500 fans watched it. Our people are working to slow down their relationships and they really make sure that they are more intimate with everyone – sponsors, fans, vendors, who we do business with. "

Avalanche will continue to pay Eagles players until Saturday when the AHL regular season officially ends. Colorado was slated to host the Stockton Heat to complete the season. As the sole independent owner of AHL in the Pacific Division, Lind is not responsible for those wages. The avalanche owns all of those contracts and has 100% control over the player's personnel.

Lind is confident that NHL and AHL will resume their seasons in some way.

"We are part of the NHL and are not giving up on the season. They are meticulously studying every opportunity to preserve this Stanley Cup race this year," Lind said. "So I am sure that if the NHL can prepare, they will We need to develop the players and we're going to go back to that and end the season or complete the playoffs or whatever happens with the protocol being in at the time.

"I don't care about that because he's in much smarter and better hands than I am. I have great faith that relationships matter and I have outstanding relationships with (Avs CEO) Joe Sakic (and his staff), Craig Billington, Chris MacFarland, all the boys, and I think everything will be fine. We're going to solve it. "