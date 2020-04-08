Colorado announces 29 new coronavirus-related deaths as COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 1,000 – Up News Info

At least 179 people have died from complications of the new coronavirus in Colorado, while confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 5,429, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The 29 additional deaths announced Tuesday include a second person in their 30s and two more in their 40s, bringing to nine the number of people under the age of 50 who have died from the new coronavirus in Colorado.

The deaths also serve as a clear reminder that the disease remains fatal, and not just for older patients, even as state health officials say the spread of highly infectious respiratory disease is showing some signs of slowing down.

Denver on Tuesday beat El Paso and Weld counties by the highest total deaths in the state, with Denver increasing from 16 to 31 deaths. State health authorities say that does not mean that 15 people died in the city overnight, but that it was when local authorities informed them of the numbers.

Although the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rise, the 257 new cases marked the second consecutive day of slower growth and were significantly lower than the April 2 peak of 450 new cases daily. The number of general tests being reported has also decreased in recent days.

Health officials also confirmed that 1,079 people have been hospitalized, an increase of 85 more patients since Monday, while there are 44 outbreaks in residential and non-hospital health centers. More than 28,000 people have been screened for viruses in Colorado.

The social distancing measures have had a dramatic impact on the spread of the new coronavirus, health officials said Monday, while the effects of the stay-at-home mandate should be seen in the coming days.

Since the start of the global outbreak, experts have tried to model its trajectory. And in Colorado, there is intense debate about when the virus may peak in the state.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Hospital Association rejected a prominent national model from the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment that predicts that the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado has peaked and that the state has no shortage of ICU beds.

"Unfortunately, we believe that those studies may mislead the people of Colorado to think that this is behind us when in fact it is not," Dr. Darlene Tad-y, vice president of clinical affairs, said in a statement. "That information does not align with what is actually happening at Colorado hospitals, which we are following very closely."

The Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment model estimated that the state reached its peak of hospital bed use on Saturday when it needed 133 ICU beds and 113 ventilators.

But the Hospital Association, which said it supported the model created by state officials, said there are hundreds of ventilator patients and more than 1,000 Colorado residents hospitalized.

The state Department of Public Health and Environment predicts that the number of coronavirus cases in Colorado will peak between May 8 and September 14. By June 1, between 1,030 people and more than 73,000 people could die from COVID-19-related complications, depending on the effectiveness of social distancing measures, according to models from the state health department.