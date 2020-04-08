Collin County's fifth COVID-19-related death reported – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A McKinney woman in her 80s with a serious medical condition who also had the coronavirus had died.

His death is the fifth related to COVID-19 for Collin County.

He was confirmed to have the virus on April 1 and died Wednesday morning at his home.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "It is always painful to lose a loved one."

As of last night, health officials reported 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, and 129 of those people were reported to have recovered.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure. Also, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.

There are currently 9,353 cases of coronavirus in Texas.

