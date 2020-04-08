Clippers' Kawhi Leonard would return in 'phenomenal shape', says Doc Rivers

%MINIFYHTML678ab8b618ece112bfa2b0c4d55fd21977%

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard would be in "phenomenal shape,quot; if the NBA season resumes, according to his head coach, Doc Rivers.

The NBA was suspended on March 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed at least 88,200 lives worldwide.

It remains to be seen whether the 2019-20 season will restart amid the crisis, and Commissioner Adam Silver said the league won't be able to make any decisions until at least May.

Leonard, who moved to Los Angeles in the offseason after bringing the Toronto Raptors to the title last season, has been under load management this season to deal with a knee problem. Rivers, however, told reporters on Wednesday: "I know Kawhi is working too hard, I can guarantee you that. And the difference is, during the summer Kawhi couldn't work, you know, so now he has this break and can to train .

"So the Kawhi that we'll see will be in phenomenal form. PG (Paul George) is another guy who will be in phenomenal form."

"If this starts, you can say that our players are invested in the season," Rivers said. "And they don't want this season to go away. And they're working like it's not going to go away."

The Clippers (44-20) had won seven of their last eight games to move to second place in the Western Conference, behind rivals Los Angeles Lakers (49-14), before the NBA closed.

Various options for resuming the season are being discussed, including playing behind closed doors and the season going straight to the playoffs.

"If that means we can play and continue our pursuit of the goal we want, I feel like Dr. Seuss: 'I will play anywhere. I will play in a house, I will play with a mouse,'" Rivers said. . "I think this is how our team feels. We don't care where, when, why or what. We just want to reach our goal. I'm just talking about it."

In the Clippers' season until the postponement, Rivers added: "We are really good. What I really know was the last 10 games, we were becoming the Clippers. You could literally feel … We started to understand each other. … we were playing smoothly through Kawhi and PG – it was no longer forced. The boys weren't trying to stay out of each other's way.

"You could feel the rhythm. Even the loss of the Lakers (on March 8) where, in my opinion, we played horrendously in that game, and that was one of our throwback games … we still had a chance and it was ours. game & # 39; D & # 39 ;, you know? "

"I really thought we were about to have a crazy race down the stretch. And unfortunately, bam, it stopped … I love where we were. And looking at how we played and how we got together, this team is fine, I think we could beat anyone ".