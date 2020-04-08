Clearview AI CEO rejects white nationalism after exposing himself on right-wing ties

Two employees of controversial facial recognition startup Clearview AI have been found to have ties to white nationalism, according to a comprehensive report by HuffPost published on Tuesday.

The report found that a company investigator belonged to a white, nationalist group based in Washington, DC, who continued to work for the company as recently as last month. Another employee had enthusiastically endorsed "Islamophobia, Eurocentrism, and Anti-Semitism,quot; in online writing in 2015.

Reached for The Verge Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That said he was unaware of the writings online and that none of the employees remain with the company.

"I am not a white supremacist or anti-Semite, nor do I sympathize with any of those views, ”Ton-That said in a statement. "They are abhorrent and I reject them completely and without reservation."

Clearview AI rose to fame earlier this year, quietly offering facial recognition services to law enforcement and corporate clients who would identify a person in a photograph. Much of the company's database was removed from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media in apparent violation of the platforms' privacy protections and terms of service. Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan is currently suing the company on those grounds, calling the service "unscrupulous, unethical and contrary to public policy."

At the same time, Clearview appears to have wide adoption within the police. A list of clients obtained by BuzzFeed News it lists more than 2,000 clients, including the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). USA Corporate clients include major brands such as Best Buy and Macy & # 39; s.

the HuffPost The report also details a more ambiguous network of connections between Ton-That and figures on the alternative right like Chuck Johnson, Pax Dickinson and Richard Spencer. Ton-That was active on Johnson's WeSearchr platform and appears to have been widely socialized with Johnson. (A photo, shared by Mike Cernovich, shows the couple giving the "good,quot; signal together in a restaurant.) Johnson also promoted Clearview widely within his circle, including giving a private demonstration to a passenger on a plane. His broader stake in the company is unclear, and Johnson has made several conflicting statements about it.

In their statement, Ton-That described those associations as the product of a life that happened on the Internet. "I learned about the world, its inhabitants and ideas online," said Ton-That. “It had not always been a straight path, and it had not always served me well. There was a period when I explored a variety of ideas, not out of believing in any of them, but out of a desire to find yourself and a place in the world. I finally found it, and the mission to help make the United States a safer place. "