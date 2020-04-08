Ciara and Russell Wilson talk about how to keep their kids entertained while they are isolated at home – this is how they do it!

During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on their online talk show, Ciara and Russel Wilson revealed how they had kept their children busy during the quarantine. It's no secret that kids have a lot of energy and tend to get bored easily, so self-insulation isn't the best combination!

However, it appears that Ciara and her husband Russell have been doing a great job entertaining them during this global pandemic.

Still, the fact that everyone is trapped in their houses all the time led to a hilarious and super cute situation during the virtual talk show.

Jimmy's daughter appeared while interviewing the star couple and managed to completely steal all the attention.

The cute little girl had lost a tooth and as a result crashed into the transmission! What a chaotic and hectic interview!

This led to the topic of quarantined children and Ciara and Russell revealed how they have been entertaining their children.

"We have come to realize that there is nothing we cannot do right now." We are assistant teachers, Zoom classifying it, which has been a lot of fun. "

The two are parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Sienna and are also parents to Ciara's son Future, 5.

Also, as fans know, they are currently expecting another bundle of joy as well.

The NFL player joked that he is now practically a gym teacher: "I'm training American football, baseball, and basketball."

As for Ciara, she has been keeping busy with "dog care,quot; and "cooking," in addition to teaching dance classes to her family.

Jimmy was curious to know how Russell was doing on the dance floor and Ciara said: "He has his nice little pocket dancer … He has his nice little beat to which he goes and he does it very well."

The life lover revealed that he had also become a celebrity stylist, and told the host that he had been "helping with all of Ciara's wigs."



