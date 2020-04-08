Chris Sails' WB decides to abort the baby because he doesn't want the baby

%MINIFYHTMLdaf5d7c85a0fc97fcb5239361ff4fded77%

Addressing her Instagram followers for help, Realitaly Banks writes: & # 39; If you're from Houston and know of any resources for abortion shelters and clinics, contact me & # 39 ;.

Chris Sails He will not be a father again soon. Rumors have circulated that he is expecting a baby with a model named Realitaly Banks, but apparently she decided not to continue the pregnancy after the rapper and YouTube personality told her that she did not want to keep the child.

Gossip of the City got a screenshot of a text between the two in which Realitaly gave her an update on her pregnancy. However, instead of a good answer, he said, "What if I don't want to keep it now?" The model and the dancer responded by saying, "Don't you? You're going to stress me out."

Turning to her online devotees for help, she wrote on Instagram Stories, "Does anyone know of any shelter in Houston right now that me and my baby can go to during this time? If you're from Houston and you know of any resources for shelters and abortion clinics please contact me. " Realitaly added in a separate post, "It looks like I need to abort."

Chris already has a son that he shares with his ex-wife Queen Naija. The two married in October 2014 before separating three years later. In a post about her divorce, Chris admitted that social media, breaking up, and losing her faith in God were the main reasons her marriage to Naija fell apart.

"We used to be strong believers in God and then once we had access to the things we really wanted and the things we needed, we got those things and stopped putting God first," he said at the time. "That's one of the big reasons we really fell apart and it all started going downhill."

Chris is currently single after breaking up with his ex Savay, while Naija moved in with YouTuber. Clarence white.