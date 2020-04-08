Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, shares a photo of the cup of tea and reveals that she wants to marry him. Fans say she's been in isolation too long

Fans were shocked to learn that Ammika Harris, 26, has marriage on her brain, but it's not Chris Brown, 30.

While Chris and the model share a baby and there have been numerous rumors that the couple was married, but it seems that Ammika has someone or even something else in mind.

This week, Aeko's mother took to social media, where she shared another sexy photo of herself lounging on a chair with a beautiful plant in the background.

Through the legend, Ammika explained that she called her plant, Teacup, and that she plans to marry him.

She said, "I think I'm going to call my cup of plant tea. It makes all my photos look good. She might as well marry him.

One person replied, "Imagine being that pretty." You look so beautiful 😍 How you keep your eyebrows well done. I need help! 😂😂 "

This supporter said it is because Ammika is in self-isolation in Germany that she is having these wild thoughts.

The fan said: “The quarantine made you fall in love with plants romantically hahaha. You better marry Chris.

Another follower congratulated for having a green thumb: "Wowzers! 😘 that's where Aeko pokes his face out,quot; (second photo). Awwwwww! She has a green thumb. In case someone doesn't know, it's an anecdote for people who are good at growing houseplants. "

This commenter shared, "It doesn't seem like she had a child just a few months ago. Body goals! You're a beautiful girl !!!"

A source recently spoke Hollywood life and said this about Chris and Ammika's arrangements: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and is still in Germany at the moment with Aeko." It is unclear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending photos and videos etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

The person added: "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying downtime, but is always working on something behind scene,quot;.

Ad

Stranger things have happened, women have married trees, horses, and even a bridge, not to mention themselves.



Post views:

0 0