China orders Baidu to clean up "low content,quot; – Latest News

A Chinese internet regulator has ordered the Baidu search engine to clean up incorrect information and stop the spread of "low content."

China's powerful internet regulator, the China Cyberspace Administration, said in a post posted to its official WeChat account that Baidu's content review on some of its news channels is not "strict," therefore "It has had a bad influence on society."

Baidu said in its mobile application that it would suspend operations of some mobile application channels, without giving details on when it would resume those operations. Baidu declined to comment further.

