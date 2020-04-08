China Investigates Ren Zhiqiang, Critic of Response to Xi Coronavirus

The Chinese Communist Party said Tuesday it was investigating an open property tycoon who accused China's top leader Xi Jinping of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak.

Party officials said the man, Ren Zhiqiang, was suspected of "serious violations of discipline and law," a euphemism that authorities often use for corruption and other abuses of power.

Mr. Ren, a longtime party member, went missing last month after writing an explosive essay describing Mr. Xi as a power hungry "clown,quot;. The essay, circulating on Chinese social media, said the party's strict limits on freedom of expression and its silencing of the media had exacerbated the epidemic.

A brief statement about Mr. Ren's investigation, issued by party disciplinary officials in Beijing, did not provide Mr. Ren's whereabouts, nor did he elaborate on the status of his case or mention the trial.