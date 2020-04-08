China Investigates Ren Zhiqiang, Critic of Response to Xi Coronavirus

The Chinese Communist Party said Tuesday it was investigating an open property tycoon who accused China's top leader Xi Jinping of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak.
Party officials said the man, Ren Zhiqiang, was suspected of "serious violations of discipline and law," a euphemism that authorities often use for corruption and other abuses of power.
Mr. Ren, a longtime party member, went missing last month after writing an explosive essay describing Mr. Xi as a power hungry "clown,quot;. The essay, circulating on Chinese social media, said the party's strict limits on freedom of expression and its silencing of the media had exacerbated the epidemic.
A brief statement about Mr. Ren's investigation, issued by party disciplinary officials in Beijing, did not provide Mr. Ren's whereabouts, nor did he elaborate on the status of his case or mention the trial.
But the decision to investigate it reflects deep concern in the party over mounting public criticism of how it handled the coronavirus when it first appeared in December in the central city of Wuhan.
Xi, who scrutinized the government's first efforts to hide the scope of the outbreak, has tried to divert attention from those missteps and portray China as a benevolent force leading the global fight against the virus.
The announcement that Mr. Ren, one of the most prominent critics of Mr. Xi's mainland, had been placed under investigation raised the immediate concern of many of his supporters.
"The judicial authorities are expected to be able to handle this case strictly and in accordance with the law, and to give a compelling demonstration of why the comments constitute violations of the law and even crimes." He Weifang, a prominent Chinese law professor, wrote on WeChat, a popular messaging platform.
Mr. Ren is under investigation by the party's anti-corruption watchdog, which Mr. Xi often uses as a political weapon to ensure the loyalty and commitment of party cadres. According to experts, the party is unlikely to grant Mr. Ren permission to speak to lawyers or relatives while under investigation.
Sophie Richardson, Chinese director of Human Rights Watch, an advocacy group, said Ren was now "caught in the jaws of a,quot; disciplinary "party-state investigation."
"His case is a powerful example of the Chinese authorities' institutionalized disregard for any resemblance to the rule of law," said Richardson.
Mr. Ren, 69, a retired president of Huayuan Properties, a real estate development company, is a veteran party member and a respected businessman. Known in China by the nickname "The Cannon," he has a long history of angering party leaders, becoming an influential commentator on Chinese social media sites, and attracting tens of millions of followers.
In 2016, the party released him on parole a year after he questioned Mr. Xi's pronouncement that the Chinese media should serve the party The authorities closed their social media accounts.
In his recent essay, Mr. Ren did not refer to Mr. Xi by name. But he made it clear that he was referring to China's top leader, writing that the party should "wake up from ignorance,quot; and hold its leaders accountable for mistakes during the outbreak.
Ren denounced the party's efforts to celebrate its achievements during the crisis, rather than misstepping.
"This type of propaganda to cover up a scandal will probably only deceive those who are willing to be deceived," he wrote. "It cannot work for those who believe in truth and facts."