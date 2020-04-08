China ends Wuhan blockade, but normal life is a distant dream

China closed on Wednesday the closure of Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus emerged and a powerful symbol in a pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of people, has shaken the global economy, and has shaken everyday life across the globe.

But the city that has reopened after more than 10 weeks is badly damaged, a place whose recovery will be watched around the world for lessons on how populations overcome pain and calamity of such staggering magnitude.

In Wuhan, illness and death have affected hundreds of thousands of lives, imprinting trauma that could last for decades. Businesses, even those that have reopened, face a heartbreaking road ahead, and the slowness is likely to persist. Neighborhood authorities continue to regulate the comings and goings of people, with no return to normal in sight.

Chinese authorities sealed off Wuhan, an industrial center of 11 million people, in late January, in a frantic attempt to limit the spread of the outbreak. At the time, many outsiders viewed it as an extreme step, one that could only be tested in an authoritarian system like that of China. But as the epidemic has worsened, governments around the world have enacted a variety of strict restrictions on the movements of their citizens.

Around 1.4 million infections and 80,000 deaths have been reported worldwide, numbers that are increasing rapidly and that officials say they vastly underestimate the true extent of the pandemic. The contagion has slowed in heavily affected countries like Italy and Spain, but continues to spread rapidly in other parts of the world, including the United States, which is approaching 400,000 known infections.

The news reports are filled with scenes of overflowing New York City hospitals, uncollected bodies on the streets of Ecuador, updates on the condition of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hospitalized in intensive care, and warnings from experts that the epidemic could be exploding undetected in the poorest parts of the world.

Most of Europe, India, much of the United States, and many other places have orders to close businesses, and most people stay home, abruptly paralyzing economies and leaving millions of people out of work.

The full measure of the sacrifice such policies imply, in lost jobs and income, in interrupted lives, could be taken first in Wuhan.

Wednesday's reopening came after only three new cases of coronavirus were reported in the city in the previous three weeks and a day after China failed to report new deaths for the first time since January. Controls on one-way trips were officially lifted just after midnight in China.

People can now leave after submitting to the authorities a government-approved phone application that indicates, based on their addresses, recent trips and medical records, if they are contagion risks.

State media images early Wednesday showed an avalanche of cars traveling through toll stations on the outskirts of Wuhan immediately after the restrictions were lifted.

China's national rail operator estimated that more than 55,000 people would leave Wuhan by train on Wednesday, according to a state broadcaster.

However, within the city, strict regulations on individuals and businesses still apply to prevent the virus from regaining its position. Officials continue to urge everyone to stay home as much as possible. Schools are still closed.

Many people in Wuhan do not need to be told to continue to isolate themselves, to say nothing about leaving the city. The experience of death and near death has left psychic wounds. Of the more than 80,000 reported cases of the virus in mainland China, nearly two-thirds have been in Wuhan.

"The people of Wuhan experienced it firsthand," said Yan Hui, a Wuhan native and sales executive in his 50s who recovered from the coronavirus. "His friends got sick. His friends and relatives of friends died. Right before their eyes, one by one, they left us.

"Their understanding of this disaster is deeper compared to people in other cities," he said.

Wuhan is no longer the same metropolis where, not so long ago, the passage of time seemed to have stopped.

In recent days, more stores have reopened, often installing counters on the street so that customers can buy vegetables, alcohol, cigarettes, and other products without entering. In the parks along the Yangtze River, an increasing number of families have ventured into the sun and fresh air.

Older residents have started to congregate again in small groups to chat or play rounds of Chinese chess. Children are rarer and always seem to be under the supervision of parents.

Public buses and the metro system have been restarted, although they often seem to have few passengers.

Mountains of cardboard boxes have sprung up outside apartment complexes as online shopping increases. According to an electronic retailer JD.com, delivery orders in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, tripled in March compared to February.

And more people are treating themselves, the company said: They've gone from buying daily necessities and home gym equipment to buying clothing, cosmetics and travel accessories.

Businesses in Wuhan have been cautiously calling their employees to return to work, contributing to the rebirth of life in the city.

In Wuhan, almost 94% of companies, nearly 11,000 in total, have resumed operations, Hu Yabo, the city's deputy mayor, said at a recent press conference. For the main industrial companies, the rate exceeded 97%. For service companies, it was 93%.

However, it is unclear how much business they are actually doing. At industrial companies in Wuhan, only 60% of employees are at work, and electricity consumption is a fifth less than it was this time last year, said Dang Zhen, another city official, at the same briefing.

The local Honda company has returned to full capacity production, Hu said. Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, said on social media that employees of its Wuhan research center were eagerly returning to work "as a new wave of positivity beats throughout the building."

However, sadness about the local economy remains widespread. Much of China's manufacturing sector is suffering as the pandemic reduces demand for exports abroad. As companies withdraw their expenses on equipment and offices, the effects will affect the rest of the economy.

Throughout the month of February, when the epidemic was at its peak in China, not a single residential property deal was made in Wuhan, either for new properties or for those already built, according to government statistics.

Helen Ding, 47, works at an architectural design firm in the city. While your company's existing projects are large enough that they cannot be easily canceled, your bosses are concerned about future business and future customers.

"The whole world is in bad shape, and when it comes to the future, nobody has much confidence," Ding said.

For many small businesses, loss of income could create more problems. With little cash, companies that have fired workers may not be able to immediately hire them again. Others worry about supported inventories of unsold goods, equipment maintenance costs, and customs disputes as the pandemic continues to tangle trade around the world.

This month, a large group of restaurateurs in Wuhan wrote a letter to the city government asking for rent relief, subsidized loans, and salary support. The epidemic, they said, had been a "total disaster,quot; for the industry.

At the height of the epidemic, Liu Dongzhou considered giving up his company, which makes fish balls, shredded chicken, and other frozen and processed foods. Now, he hopes to restart operations next week, but he hopes to lay off a fifth of his 80 employees.

Liu, 45, has heard a lot about government policies to help small businesses. But he doesn't think any will be available to him anytime soon.

Even if authorities are allowing people to leave Wuhan, Liu said his own neighborhood had recently tightened its restrictions on residents' movements. Wednesday doesn't seem like a big milestone.

"For an ordinary person, whether or not they lift the latch, there is not much difference," he said.

Yan, the sales executive, works in Wuhan for a unit of General Electric. Their bosses are cautious of bringing too many employees back to work, for fear of contagion.

"They will grit their teeth and continue," he said. "It is a great company, after all."

Gritting teeth and continuing has characterized a lot about life in Wuhan in the past few months.

In February, Yan spent 15 days battling the virus in Huoshenshan, one of the city's new coronavirus hospitals. After the outbreak began, she stored food in her apartment. When he got home from the hospital, everything had gone wrong.

She remains on sick leave, helping with the company's business when she can, but mostly resting at home. He hasn't seen his parents in two months, despite the fact that they live in the apartment complex next to his.

An experience like that changes things, and for Yan it has changed his priorities: health and family first. Work, career, success, all that second.

She has always talked about adjusting her life that way. "But I never really did."

The test also helped her see her hometown from a new perspective.

The grass looks greener, the lush trees. It even seems that there are more birds singing in the garden outside his apartment.

"Before this epidemic, Wuhan was a very vibrant city," said Yan. “Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen are already economically mature. But Wuhan has just started. "

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.